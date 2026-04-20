Patrick Muldoon, star of ‘Melrose Place’ and ‘Days of Our Lives’, dies at 57,

Actor Patrick Muldoon, who became a household name through his role in the daytime soap opera Days of our Lives, has died at the age of 57.
Muldoon's sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, told TMZ that the actor went to take a shower on Sunday morning after drinking coffee with his girlfriend, Miriam Rothbart, at their Beverly Hills home. His girlfriend became concerned by how long he had been in the bathroom and found him unconscious on the bathroom floor.
Paramedics arrived at the scene and tried to revive him, but there was nothing anyone could do. He was pronounced dead following a heart attack.
From 1992 to 1995, Muldoon originated the role of Austin Reed on the daytime soap opera Days of our Lives. He played the character again from 2011 to 2012 Deadline. The role made him one of the most recognisable faces on daytime television during the 1990s and earned him a devoted fan following.
Muldoon was born in San Pedro, California, on 27 September 1968. He started his acting career whilst still in college with a two-episode arc on the sitcom Who's the Boss? Shortly after his 1991 graduation, he landed a three-episode recurring role on Saved by the Bell.
After leaving Days of our Lives in 1995, Muldoon starred on the primetime soap opera Melrose Place from 1995 to 1996, playing the villain Richard Hart. In 1997, he played the role of Zander Barcalow in the film Starship Troopers, directed by Paul Verhoeven. The science fiction film later achieved cult status and remains one of his most recognisable screen performances.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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