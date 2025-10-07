Paul Finebaum removed from ESPN shows amid his political ambitions? Here's what channel executive says

Paul Finebaum is facing controversy after reports surfaced that Disney and ESPN removed him from certain on-air roles due to his comments about potentially running for a US Senate seat in Alabama.

The rumour has sparked intense debates across all sports media, with insiders and fans debating whether Finebaum's possible move into politics is enough to threaten his job at the network or if the issue has been exaggerated.

The speculation began after Finebaum appeared as a guest on Clay Travis' OutKick show. During the interview, he shared that the assassination of political commentator Charlie Kirk inspired him to consider running for office. Finebaum stated that he seriously contemplated running for a Republican Senate seat in Alabama, a remark that quickly went viral.

Also Read | Who is Paul Finebaum? ESPN host mulls quitting job to run for Senate

Later, Travis claimed that Finebaum was removed from ESPN shows, including SportsCenter, Get Up, and First Take. His X post noted that Disney issued an "all-stop" order preventing Finebaum from appearing on TV because of his political comments.

ESPN denied claims However, ESPN quickly responded to the claim. Network executive Bill Hofheimer denied the reports, calling them "TOTALLY FALSE" and dismissing the claims that Finebaum was removed from the shows due to his political ambitions.

Finebaum hasn't appeared on some of ESPN's flagship programs recently, but he continues to host The Paul Finebaum Show on the SEC Network, owned by ESPN. Hence, it is unclear whether Disney has completely benched him.

The incident highlights wider questions about how companies handle personalities with political ambitions. ESPN has spent decades distancing itself from political controversy, especially after facing criticism for being “too political,” according to a report by Marca.