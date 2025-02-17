Paul McCartney made a grand return to Saturday Night Live (SNL) for the show’s 50th anniversary special, where he closed the star-studded evening with a medley of songs from Abbey Road. Performing “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry That Weight,” and “The End,” McCartney left a lasting impression, singing the poignant final lines, “And in the end / The love you take / Is equal to the love you make,” before thanking the audience.

The performance marked Paul McCartney’s fifth appearance on the iconic late-night show and his first since 2012.

Celebrating The Beatles’ legacy McCartney’s performance at SNL50 comes as he continues to celebrate The Beatles’ enduring legacy. In 2023, the band made history with their first No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with the song “Now and Then,” a posthumous track featuring John Lennon’s vocals. This song also topped the Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, further cementing the band's place in music history.

Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard's tribute The Saturday Night Live special, which aired on February 16, featured a range of musical acts, including Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard’s cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” as well as a surprise duet from Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter.

The evening was part of a larger music-filled weekend for SNL, which included a 50th-anniversary concert featuring a reunion of the remaining members of Nirvana with Post Malone stepping in on vocals.