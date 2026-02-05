Paul Weiss chairman Brad Karp steps down after emails reveal ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Paul Weiss chairman Brad Karp is stepping aside after Justice Department–released emails shed light on his close ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, as reported by Bloomberg.

Karp, who has led the firm since 2008, is stepping down as chairman effective immediately, the firm announced Wednesday. Scott Barshay, a prominent mergers and acquisitions dealmaker and head of the firm’s corporate practice, will take over leadership right away, according to a report by Bloomberg.

“I step into this role with great confidence in Paul Weiss’ continued success,” Barshay said in a statement announcing the transition, the report stated.

The firm’s decision marks a dramatic fall from grace for the leader. It comes less than a year after Karp landed a controversial deal with US President Donald Trump, in which Paul Weiss agreed to provide $40 million in free legal services on shared causes in exchange for Trump rescinding an executive order against the firm.

Karp, a litigator who has represented the likes of Citigroup, JPMorgan and Bank of America, has led Paul Weiss for nearly two-decades, transforming it from a predominantly litigation firm to a $2.6 billion firm with one of the most preeminent corporate practices. He also spearheaded the landing of Apollo Global Management, a key client that has boosted the firm’s bottom line.

“Leading Paul Weiss for the part 18 years has been the honor of my professional life,” Karp said in a statement. “Recent reporting has created a distraction and has placed a focus on me that is not in the best interests of the firm,” he added.

Karp will “continue to focus his full-time attention to client service at the firm,” the firm said on Wednesday, as reported by Bloomberg.

A newly released set of documents on Jan. 30 indicated that Karp assisted Epstein in defending his plea agreement on sex trafficking charges from legal challenges in the months leading up to Epstein’s death in jail.

The records also revealed that Karp exchanged emails with Epstein on a range of other matters, from arranging dinner plans to helping New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft secure local legal representation after his arrest. The documents suggest Karp also served as a confidant to Epstein and an intermediary in certain communications with former Apollo CEO Leon Black.

According to the firm, Karp’s work for Apollo brought him into contact with Epstein. Karp has said his communications with Epstein were related to a multi-year fee dispute between Black and Epstein, who provided estate-planning advice to Black’s family office, and that Karp represented Black in handling the matter.