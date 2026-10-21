‘Pay dividend to community’: Donald Trump tells companies as backlash against data centers grows across US

Donald Trump suggested data center companies pay local communities a dividend to build support for their projects, which face resistance over concerns about demands on water and electricity. He also said large data centers must generate their own power and return or sell surplus to the community.

Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Published21 Oct 2026, 11:49 AM IST
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‘Pay dividend to community’: Donald Trump tells companies as backlash against data centers grows across US
‘Pay dividend to community’: Donald Trump tells companies as backlash against data centers grows across US(AP/ Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump has suggested that companies operating data centers should pay the community a dividend to make them popular. In a post on Truth Social, Trump also pointed out that, when a financial deal is struck, ‘data Centers that were highly unpopular in a certain area, have become extremely popular’.

“If companies want to make their Data Centers popular, pay the community, and/or individuals within the community a “dividend,” he said.

Trump’s comments come as massive data centers coming up across the US are facing stiff resistance from local communities, who fear that their key resources like water and electricity would be prioritised for the companies to build the AI infrastructure.

Also Read | US Senate blocks data center power-cost bill amid election-year clash

Trump, in his social media post, also pointed out that large data centers have been mandated to make their own electricity and give or sell any excess back to the local community or grid.

About the Author

Bobins Vayalil Abraham

Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts. <br> Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live. <br> In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders. <br> Total Years of Experience: 14 <br> Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026 <br> Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News. <br> Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.

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