‘Pay dividend to community’: Donald Trump tells companies as backlash against data centers grows across US

US President Donald Trump has suggested that companies operating data centers should pay the community a dividend to make them popular. In a post on Truth Social, Trump also pointed out that, when a financial deal is struck, ‘data Centers that were highly unpopular in a certain area, have become extremely popular’.
“If companies want to make their Data Centers popular, pay the community, and/or individuals within the community a “dividend,” he said.
Trump’s comments come as massive data centers coming up across the US are facing stiff resistance from local communities, who fear that their key resources like water and electricity would be prioritised for the companies to build the AI infrastructure.
Trump, in his social media post, also pointed out that large data centers have been mandated to make their own electricity and give or sell any excess back to the local community or grid.