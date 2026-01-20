‘Peace and public safety in Minneapolis’: Kristi Noem claims arrest of 10,000 ‘criminal illegal aliens’

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Monday (January 19) praised her department’s law enforcement efforts in Minneapolis, claiming the arrest of over 10,000 “criminal illegal aliens” in recent weeks.

Noem made the remarks in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Massive arrests, public safety victory Noem said, ‘PEACE AND PUBLIC SAFETY IN MINNEAPOLIS! We have arrested over 10,000 criminal illegal aliens who were killing Americans, hurting children and reigning terror in Minneapolis because Tim Walz and Jacob Frey refuse to protect their own people and instead protect criminals,’” according to her post.

She added that in the last six weeks alone, DHS law enforcement apprehended “3,000 criminal illegal aliens including vicious murderers, rapists, child pedophiles and incredibly dangerous individuals,” calling it “a HUGE victory for public safety.”

Claims of widespread fraud Noem also alleged significant financial wrongdoing in the city, stating, “There is MASSIVE Fraud in Minneapolis, at least $19 billion and that’s just the tip of iceberg. Our Homeland Security Investigators are on the ground in Minneapolis conducting wide scale investigations to get justice for the American people who have been robbed blind.”

Call to make America safe She concluded her post with a rallying message: “MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN.”