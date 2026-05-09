Pedestrian killed on Denver Airport's runway after collision with Frontier Airlines plane; pilot says ‘we hit somebody’

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a Frontier Airlines plane on Friday while departing from Denver International Airport. However, an audio recording now released has captured the moments after the pedestrian was struck, CBS News reported Saturday.

According to audio from ATC.com, things began smoothly, with the tower confirming that the pilot was clear for takeoff. However, 30 seconds later, the Frontier pilot said he was "stopping on the runway." The pilot added, "We just hit somebody. We have an engine fire."

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Air traffic control staff provided instructions on how the plane could safely exit the runway. When asked for more details, the pilot said there “was an individual walking across the runway.” About 40 seconds later, the pilot reported “smoke in the aircraft” and said he would evacuate the plane on the runway.

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Here's what happened at Denver Airport According to statements issued by Frontier Airlines and Denver Airport, as the Airbus A321 was taking off from Denver and departing for Los Angeles on Friday night, a person crossed the runway around 11:19 p.m. The pedestrian was killed in the collision, the airport said, adding that the unidentified person jumped the airport's perimeter fence and was hit two minutes later while crossing the runway.

Also Read | United Airlines flight lands safely at Denver airport after engine failure

According to the airlines, following the collision, smoke was reported in the cabin, and the pilots canceled the takeoff and stopped the plane. Passengers were evacuated using slides and were taken back to the terminal.

While no major injuries were reported among the 224 passengers and seven crew members, the airport said that at least 12 people suffered minor injuries, with five of them transported to local hospitals. Denver Airport further said that the majority of the passengers have since departed Denver on a new Frontier flight.

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Video shot by a passenger aboard the plane showed smoke in the cabin of the aircraft. The passengers and flight crew used inflatable slides to evacuate the plane. The images also appear to show blood on the plane's engine.

Denver Airport issues statement In a series of posts on its social media account, Denver Airport addressed the incident. The airport wrote, "Statement from DEN on incident tonight: Frontier Flight 4345 reported striking a pedestrian during takeoff at DEN at approximately 11:19 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026. There was a brief engine fire that was promptly extinguished by the Denver Fire Dept."

In another post, it said, "Emergency crews responded to the scene and bused passengers to the terminal. 231 souls were on board. Emergency response and investigation are ongoing. The NTSB has been notified. Runway 17L will remain closed while the investigation is conducted."

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Passenger narrates ordeal Speaking with CBS News, a passenger named John Anthens, who was with his son Jacob on the plane, said that he was seated by a window over the wing when he witnessed a spark, which was followed by what he described as a big explosion in the wing and engine area.

Anthens also said that soon after the explosion, the aircraft was filled with panicked and screaming passengers, along with thick smoke. After deplaning, Anthens estimated that the passengers had to wait on the runway in the cold weather for what felt like an hour before buses arrived to take them back to the terminal.

Investigation underway Frontier Airlines has opened an investigation into the incident, and the National Transportation Safety Board has also been notified. The cause of the incident, including the engine fire, remained undetermined. Runway 17L, where the collision with the pedestrian took place, will stay closed for the investigation and is expected to reopen on Saturday.

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