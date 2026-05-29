At least five injured in fire in rail yard train car near Penn Station; delays in NJ Transit and Amtrak rail service

At least five people were injured after a fire broke out in a rail yard train car near New York’s Penn Station, and service for many commuters was disrupted early Friday (local time), authorities said.
The incident caused train delays in New Jersey Transit and Amtrak rail service into New York and also briefly suspended Long Island Rail Road service, more than a week after a strike had shut down that system, AP reported.
Fire officials said 100 firefighters responded to the fire earlier today and that five people were hurt. Two of them were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Penn Station, underneath Madison Square Garden, can serve roughly 600,000 passengers daily via Amtrak, the New York subway system, New Jersey Transit and the LIRR.
In a post on X, New Jersey Transit posted that it was an Amtrak train car that caught fire "in one of the Hudson River tunnels.” It said the fire resulted in “overhead wire damage," and added, "Impacts are expected to last through the morning rush hour."
It added, “Due to Amtrak overhead wire damage resulting from an earlier Amtrak track car fire in one of the Hudson River Tunnels, NJ TRANSIT rail service is suspended between Penn Station New York & Newark Penn Station. Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken.”
Amtrak posted on X that it suspended its service until at least noon Friday due to maintenance resulting “from a now extinguished fire in the New York area.” It said lengthy delays were expected for trains traveling north of New York.
Following the incident, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani praised the quick work of the first responders who were able to control the fire after it reached two alarms.
“I’m grateful to the brave firefighters and EMS members who responded quickly to extinguish this train fire and protect New Yorkers in a moment of danger,” Mandani wrote. “Let’s keep those who were injured in our thoughts and wish them a swift, full recovery.”
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.