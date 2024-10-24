US Election 2024: Pennsylvania declares Diwali a state holiday

Diwali, the revered Festival of Lights, is now officially recognized as a state holiday in Pennsylvania following the signing of a bipartisan bill by Governor Josh Shapiro. This legislation signifies a major step towards honoring the cultural traditions of the state's diverse population, particularly the hundreds of thousands of Buddhists, Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs residing in Pennsylvania.

The law designates the 15th day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartik as "Diwali Day" each year, taking effect immediately. Consequently, the upcoming celebration from October 31 to November 1 will be the inaugural official observance under this new law.

While Diwali is now a state holiday, it is important to note that schools, government offices, and businesses are not mandated to close. The Governor's office emphasizes that the holiday serves to acknowledge the festival's cultural significance and encourages all Pennsylvanians to participate in the celebrations.

Celebrating rich cultural heritage and Asian American contributions In his statement, Governor Shapiro remarked, “By signing this bill into law, we are not only recognizing the importance of Diwali but also celebrating the rich cultural heritage and many contributions of the Asian American community to Pennsylvania.” He highlighted the festival's symbolism, stating, “Diwali symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair – values that should help guide our Commonwealth.”

Governor Shapiro: Pennsylvania's diversity is our strength The Governor added that Pennsylvania's strength lies in its diversity, and this new holiday reflects the inclusion, respect, and unity cherished in the state. “Today, we reaffirm our commitment to honoring the traditions and cultures that make our state vibrant and dynamic,” he concluded.