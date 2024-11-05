Pennsylvania Election Results LIVE: Polling for the key battleground state of Pennsylvania closed around 11pm ET. While the initial projections had pointed towards a clear victory for Kamala Harris, the battle quickly transformed into a close contest with former POTUS leading at 51.1 per cent. Democrat Kamala Harris is not far behind, as she trails with 47.8 per cent of the votes.
Swing states play an important role in the ever-shifting electoral landscape and can essentially make or break an election. The ‘purple states’ in the 2024 contest between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump contribute nearly a 100 electoral votes.
These are located in what is colloquially dubbed the Sun Belt and the Rust Belt and also known as the 'Blue Wall' states. The Sun Belt states comprise Nevada (6), Arizona (11), North Carolina (16) and Georgia (16). The Rust Belt states comprise- Wisconsin (10), Michigan (15) and Pennsylvania (19).
Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump both spent the waning hours of their campaigns in the well-trodden swing states of Pennsylvania and Michigan — widely seen as critical to winning the White House.
Pennsylvania Election Results LIVE: Donald Trump wins Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Election Results LIVE: Donald Trump has claimed victory in Pennsylvania, reported NBC News. Trump bagged the crucial state by winning 50.9 % of votes, says the report
Pennsylvania Election Results LIVE: Donald Trump in for a steady victory?
Pennsylvania Election Results LIVE: Harris rival Donald Trump continues to maintain his winning streak in Pennsylvania, gaining 51.2% votes. With over 90 per cent of the ballots counted, Harris trails at 47.8% of votes.
Pennsylvania Election Results LIVE: Why is Pennsylvania so crucial?
Pennsylvania Election Results LIVE: Pennsylvania forms a crucial state in deciding the 47th US President as it accounts for 19 electoral votes. Loosing this state would result in a narrower path for White House, for both Trump and Harris.
Pennsylvania Election Results LIVE: Harris churns 3 million votes, but trails
Pennsylvania Election Results LIVE: Kamala Harris has logged over 3 million votes for herself in Pennsylvania, but still continues to trail behind Republican Donald Trump by about 1.9 lakh votes.
Pennsylvania Election Results LIVE: Trump ‘needles’ towards win in crucial swing state, says NYT
Pennsylvania Election Results LIVE: Donald Trump is ‘likely’ to bag the key swing state of Pennsylvania, predicts New York Times.
Pennsylvania Election Results LIVE: Democratic Rep. Chris Deluzio in for a second time
Pennsylvania Election Results LIVE: The swing state has four competitive contests. One of them was won by Democratic Rep. Chris Deluzio for the second term.
Pennsylvania Election Results LIVE: Moments from the polling booths | In Pics
Pennsylvania US Election Results LIVE: Electoral workers take part in the scanning process during ballot counting at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Hours extended at two polling stations in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: In two voting stations of Pennsylvania, voting hours have been extended to accommodate voters who had to be evacuated from other stations because of bomb threats.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Pennsylvania on close call?
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Pennsylvania, which earlier saw Kamala Harris leading, has now become a close contest between the Democrat and Donald Trump.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: A look at the previous numbers
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: In 2020, Biden won Georgia with 49.5% of the vote to Trump’s 49.2%. Pennsylvania was a neck-and -neck race as Biden bagged 50% of the vote, as compared to Trump’s 49%.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Georgia on a close watch
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: According to early estimates by several outlets, Donald Trump is leading at 52.9 %, while Harris lags at 46.4%
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Blue to rule Pennsylvania?
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Kamala Harris is leading in Pennsylvania, at 65.3% as Trump lags at 34%, shows latest data by NBC News
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Judge rejects effort to extend voting near Pennsylvania university
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: A judge rejected Democrats’ effort to extend voting near Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, where voters had to wait for long hours.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Georgia to become a close call?
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Georgia could become a close battle as Donald Trump leads at 55.4%, while Harris lags at 44%, reported NBC News
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Trump will ‘win the whole deal if…’
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: “We win Pennsylvania, we win the whole deal," Trump told Rich Zeoli Show on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Polling closes in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: The polls have closed in Pennsylvania, with Kamala Harris leading at 78.2% as Trump trails at 21.4 %, reported NBC News
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Mail in votes to be posted shortly
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Mail-in votes for Washington County, Pennsylvania, are expected to be posted shortly after polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET, which is 6:30 am IST
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Voting hours extended in 12 locations in Georgia
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: A total of 12 voting locations will have their hours extended due to bomb threats, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, reported CNN News
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Trump leads against Harris in Georgia
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: In Georgia, Donald Trump has been leading at 57%, while Harris stands at 42%, shows NBC News
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Most polls in Georgia have closed
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Most of the polls in Georgia have closed, but anyone who is still in queue, can vote, say reports
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: ‘No hand counting of votes,’ says Pennsylvania judge
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: A judge in Fayette County, Pennsylvania has ordered to refrain from ‘hand counting’, or ‘manual tabulation’ when the votes are to be sent to the county election bureau for tabulation
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Bomb threats linked to Russia?
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: The FBI has warned that many of the bomb threats which temporarily suspended voting in Georgia, have been traced to Russia
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Polls in Pennsylvania to close soon
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Polls in Pennsylvania are scheduled to close around 8pm ET, which is 6:30 am IST
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: How previous polls looked like in Georgia?
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: In 2020, Biden won Georgia with 49.5% of the vote to Trump’s 49.2%. In 2016, Trump won Georgia with 51% to Hillary Clinton’s 46%.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: What do early voting numbers say?
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: In Georgia, around 4,031,093 mail-in and early in-person votes have been cast, while 344,100 mail-in ballots have been requested
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Polls to end in Georgia first
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: From all the battleground states, the polls are scheduled to end in Georgia first in the next 30-40 minutes.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: What matters in Georgia?
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: 40% of voters in Georgia said the economy mattered most in deciding how to vote in the presidential election. 11% said immigration, 14% abortion, 28% the state of democracy and 3% said foreign policy mattered the most.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: What do the exit poll numbers say?
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: 47% of voters in Pennsylvania say they have a favourable view of Donald Trump as compared to 46 % of voters having a favourable view of Kamala Harris.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Harris campaign ‘feeling good about early voting'
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: As tens of millions of Americans cast their votes in the presidential election, the Kamala Harris Campaign said it felt “good" about early voting in the Keystone state of Pennsylvania and other battleground states.
Listen, we feel good about what we’re seeing in Pennsylvania and across the battleground states. I think when you look at the early vote data, yes, there has been a mode shift because Republicans — they used to disparage early voting and claim it was fraud They have now embraced it and have encouraged their voters to do so. So, you’re seeing a little bit of a mode shift," her communications director Michael Tyler told Fox News.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Activists work to get absentee ballots to polls
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Voting rights activists were canvassing in Cobb County, Georgia, trying to reach thousands of voters who received their absentee ballots late to tell them that November 5 is the deadline to return the ballots or vote in person. The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Monday that the deadline for returning the ballots would not be extended.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: FBI warns of bomb threats in ‘multiple’ states
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: The FBI warned of bomb threats at polling stations in "multiple" US states on Election Day.
“The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains. None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far. The public is urged to remain vigilant," spokeswoman Savannah Syms said in a statement.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Excitement on ground among Indian American voters
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: A top democratic fundraiser told PTI on Tuesday that the party was receiving "very good feedback from the ground" — especially in battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.
“We are receiving very good feedback from the ground, in particular from the battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. The Indian American community is energised…The excitement on the ground cannot be overstated. Volunteers are working tirelessly, reaching out to neighbours, ensuring they have the information they need to vote," said Ajay Jain Bhutoria.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Fake bomb threats linked to Russia briefly halts polling
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: At least two polling sites in Georgia were evacuated briefly on Tuesday afternoon after bomb threats that were eventually deemed ‘non-credible’. Election officials in the state have blamed the disruption on Russian agents.
Two polling stations in Fulton County were evacuated briefly after receiving the threats. Officials said both re-opened after about 30 minutes. The county is seeking a court order to extend the location's voting hours past the statewide 7:00 pm deadline.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Hundreds refuse to vote over ‘software problems’
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Voters in parts of Pennsylvania were forced to use paper ballots on Tuesday morning after a software malfunction affected vote-scanning machines. The incidents have given fresh impetus to voter fraud allegations with reports indicating that many voters had refused to vote or ‘spoilt’ their ballots upon learning about the situation.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Over 4,000 mail ballot applications challenged
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: More than 4,000 mail ballot applications have been challenged across 14 Pennsylvania counties, leaving election officials to decide voter eligibility during hearings that will extend well past Election Day.
State elections officials say the “mass challenges" focused on two separate groups -- people who may have forwarded their mail without also changing their voter registration and nonmilitary US voters living overseas. The overseas voters are only entitled to cast ballots under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act for president and congressional seats.
The state had a 5 pm Friday deadline to for anyone to challenge mail-in ballot applications; any ballots from those voters whose applications were challenged must be sequestered until the county elections board officials hold a hearing to adjudicate the claims. Those hearings must be no later than Friday, three days after Election Day.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Cambria County voters get extra 2 hours
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Cambria County voters get extra 2 hours due to software malfunction
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Results hang in balance with 19 electoral votes up for grabs in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Pennsylvania is a critical swing state that could be a deciding factor in the contest between Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump. It offers the highest number of electoral votes among the swing states. With the results likely to come down to the wire, its 19 electoral votes may play a pivotal role.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Trump fumes over possible delay in results
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Former US President Donald Trump insisted on Tuesday that paper ballots and 1-day voting should be the norm for polls.
“I’m hearing in Pennsylvania they won’t have an answer ‘til two or three days from now. I think it’s an absolute outrage if that’s the case," he said.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: When will polls close in battleground Georgia?
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Polls open at 7:00 am local time in Georgia and close 12 hours later at 7:00 pm.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Voting equipment breaks down in two counties
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Voting equipment broke down in two Pennsylvania counties soon after polling began on Tuesday.
“Voters are continuing to vote by paper ballot, in accordance with normal operations, while the county resolves the issue with in-precinct scanning. We are working with the County to resolve this technical matter and remain committed to ensuring a free, fair, safe, and secure election," the Pennsylvania Department of State wrote on X.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Will Erie County prove soothsayer yet again?
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Erie County in northwest Pennsylvania is a key area to watch on Tuesday. It has voted for the winning presidential candidate in the last four elections, including Biden in 2020 when he won the county by 1 percentage point. In 2016, Trump won this county by 2 percentage points.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: What are the election timings in Pennsylvania?
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Polling places across Pennsylvania opened at 7:00 am Eastern Standard Time (5:30 pm IST) on Tuesday. It will close at 8:00 pm local time — otherwise known as 6.30 am IST on November 6.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Baldwin County can serve as an indicator for Black voters
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Baldwin County in central Georgia can serve as a significant indicator of Black voter turnout — with about 40% of voters belonging to the community. This is one place in Georgia where Biden's 2020 margin was narrower than Clinton's in 2016.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: How did Pennsylvania vote in the 2020 polls?
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE:Pennsylvania played a key role as President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in 2020. The state currenty offers 19 electoral college votes and voted blue in 2020. The state however backed Donald Trump by a slim margin during the 2016 polls.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Barack Obama shares message for voters
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Former Trump aide likely to win a high-profile Georgia race
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: A one-time aide to former President Donald Trump will likely win election to Congress from Georgia on Tuesday. Brian Jack is trying to win his first term in the House from the 3rd Congressional District. The GOP-tilting district south and west of Atlanta is open because US Representative Drew Ferguson is retiring.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: How did Georgia vote in the 2020 polls?
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Georgia played a key role as President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in 2020. The state with 16 electoral college votes had long been a red state --- with Trump securing it in 2016 --- until Biden flipped it on 2020.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Visuals from Atlanta
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Cobb County in Atlanta may be a boon for Democrats
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: The large and racially diverse Cobb County in Atlanta's northern suburbs is a spot Democrats could pick up the large number of votes needed to win Georgia. Democratic President Joe Biden did something similar in 2020 when he won the county by about 14 percentage points. In 2016, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton carried Cobb county by just 2 percentage points and lost the state to Trump.
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: What was the early turnout in Georgia?
Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: The early turnout in Georgia, which has flipped between the Republican and Democratic nominees in the previous two presidential elections, has been so robust — over 4 million voters — that a top official in the secretary of state's office said the big day could look like a “ghost town" at the polls.