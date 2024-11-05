Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:13 PM IST
Anwesha Mitra

Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Millions of Americans are currently deciding whether to send Donald Trump back to the White House or elevate Kamala Harris. Georgia and Pennsylvania will contribute a total of 35 electoral college votes that can essentially make or break the polls

Pennsylvania, Georgia US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Over 160 million voters voting on Tuesday with election results likely to come down to the wire. Only seven of the 50 states are truly competitive this year, with the rest all comfortably Democratic or Republican, according to public opinion polls.

Swing states play an important role in the ever-shifting electoral landscape and can essentially make or break an election. The ‘purple states’ in the 2024 contest between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump contribute nearly a 100 electoral votes.

The Sun Belt and the Rust Belt also known as the 'Blue Wall' states. The Sun Belt states comprise Nevada (6), Arizona (11), North Carolina (16) and Georgia (16). The Rust Belt states comprise- Wisconsin (10), Michigan (15) and Pennsylvania (19).

05 Nov 2024, 06:13 PM IST

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spend final campaign hours in state

The two candidates spent the waning hours of the campaign overlapping in Pennsylvania, the biggest battleground state. They were trying to energise their bases as well as Americans still on the fence or debating whether to vote at all.

05 Nov 2024, 06:00 PM IST

Polls opened across the nation on Tuesday morning as voters faced a stark choice between two candidates who have offered drastically different temperaments and visions for the world's largest economy and dominant military power.

