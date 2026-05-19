Pennsylvania primary election 2026: Full guide to poll timings, voting rules and results process

Voters in Pennsylvania are casting ballots on Tuesday (May 19) in a closely watched primary election that could influence control of the US House of Representatives in the 2026 midterms. With Republicans holding a narrow majority, Democrats see the state as a critical pathway to flipping seats in November.

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Four Republican-held congressional districts in Pennsylvania are emerging as top Democratic targets: the 1st, 7th, 8th, and 10th districts. The outcome of the primaries will determine the Democratic challengers in what are expected to be competitive general election contests.

Four key districts in play The Republican incumbents in the targeted seats — US Representatives. Brian Fitzpatrick (1st District), Ryan Mackenzie (7th District), Rob Bresnahan (8th District), and Scott Perry (10th District) — are all running unopposed in their party primaries.

The 1st District remains one of the most competitive. Former Vice President Kamala Harris narrowly carried it in 2024, signaling Democratic potential. However, the 7th, 8th, and 10th districts were won more comfortably by Republican President Donald Trump, underscoring the challenge Democrats face in expanding the map.

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Democrats look to Shapiro-backed candidates Much of the Democratic primary attention is centered on Governor Josh Shapiro’s endorsements, as he seeks to shape the party’s strongest possible slate ahead of November.

Shapiro has backed several candidates across key districts:

Bob Harvie, Bucks County Commissioner, in the 1st District

Bob Brooks, retired firefighter and union leader, in the 7th District

Janelle Stelson, former television news anchor, in the 10th District

Paige Cognetti, Scranton mayor, in the 8th District (running unopposed)

The endorsements are also being viewed as an early test of Shapiro’s political influence, with speculation continuing about his national ambitions beyond Pennsylvania.

Scott Perry closely watched among Republicans On the Republican side, incumbents face no primary challenges, allowing them to focus entirely on the general election. Among them, Scott Perry in the 10th District remains one of the most closely watched figures due to his national political profile and alignment with conservative factions.

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With unified Republican primaries, the party enters the general election season without internal divisions in these key battleground districts.

Key races for state Senate, House and lieutenant governor Beyond Congress, voters are also selecting nominees for lieutenant governor and both chambers of the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

Half of the state’s 50 Senate seats and all 203 state House seats are on the ballot in November. Democrats currently hold a slim majority in the state House, while Republicans maintain control of the state Senate, making legislative outcomes highly competitive.

Shapiro’s re-election bid Governor Josh Shapiro is also on the ballot seeking a second term and faces no primary opposition. His Republican challenger in November will be Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who is also unopposed in her primary.

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Shapiro’s dual role — as a statewide candidate and a party influencer — places him at the center of both the congressional and statewide election narrative.

Voting rules and turnout Pennsylvania’s primary system allows only registered Democrats and Republicans to vote in their respective primaries, excluding independent voters. The state has nearly 9 million registered voters, with Democrats holding a slight numerical advantage.

Turnout in primaries is typically significantly lower than general elections. In 2024, around 1.1 million Democrats and 953,000 Republicans voted in their presidential primaries. In the more competitive 2022 Senate primaries, turnout rose to about 1.3 million voters per party.

Early voting has also become a major factor, with roughly 45% of Democratic ballots in 2024 cast before Election Day.

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Poll timing and vote counting process Polls close at 8 pm ET, with results expected to begin reporting shortly thereafter. In past elections, initial results have been released within minutes of closing, though final counting may take hours or days depending on mail-in ballots.

Most counties release absentee and early votes alongside Election Day ballots, while some report nearly all early votes in their first updates.

In the 2024 primary cycle, final updates extended until 2 a.m. ET with approximately 91% of votes counted by that time.

What determines a winner Pennsylvania law requires an automatic recount in statewide races if the margin is within 0.5 percentage points. For other contests, recounts may be requested through county boards or courts.

Looking ahead to the midterms With 168 days remaining until the 2026 US midterm elections, Pennsylvania’s primary is being viewed as an early indicator of voter sentiment, candidate strength, and party strategy in one of America’s most decisive battleground states.

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