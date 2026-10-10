Pennsylvania shooting: 9 killed in Erie mass shooting, including children; suspected gunman found dead

Nine people, including children, were killed in a mass shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Friday evening, October 9, according to multiple media reports citing officials. The suspected gunman was also found dead inside a residence, with investigators believing he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to NBC Philadelphia, police responded to a home on Perry Street in Erie at around 5 pm on Friday after witnesses reported seeing a gunman firing shots outside the house before entering the residence.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two women who had been shot dead on the street.

The news outlet stated that the incident subsequently escalated into a standoff, with Erie Police and SWAT teams surrounding the residence. More gunshots were then heard from inside the house, according to the report.

When officers entered the home, they reportedly discovered the bodies of seven more people, including children, along with the suspected gunman.

The identities of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.

Erie police say there is no ongoing threat The City of Erie Government confirmed the incident in a statement, describing it as a tragedy that had resulted in multiple deaths.

“Tonight, a terrible tragedy occurred near 7th and Perry Streets in Erie, resulting in multiple deaths,” the city said.

The statement added that the situation had been contained and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

“The shooter is deceased, and there is no ongoing threat or danger to the public at this time,” the city said, extending its condolences to the victims' families and others affected by the shooting.

The city said it would continue working with the Erie Police Department and provide updates as verified information became available.

Police chief calls shooting scene heartbreaking Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah described the incident as one of the most difficult and heartbreaking scenes he had encountered, NBC Philadelphia reported.

“The loss of life is devastating and the circumstances we are working through are deeply disturbing,” Lorah said.

He confirmed that the suspect was dead and reiterated that, based on the information available to investigators, there was no ongoing threat to the public.

“Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this tragedy,” the police chief said, adding that words could not adequately express the magnitude of the loss of life.

Motive remains under investigation Investigators are working to establish what led to the shooting and the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Authorities have not announced a possible motive, and the identities of the victims and the suspected gunman remain unknown.

Police have not released further details about the sequence of events inside the residence or the circumstances that preceded the shooting.