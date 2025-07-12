Pennsylvania's 911 system crashes statewide, emergency numbers provided, all you need to know

Pennsylvania’s 911 system went down statewide Friday afternoon due to an IT failure, preventing emergency calls from connecting. At 3:18 PM, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) blasted alerts to smartphones warning of "statewide intermittent 911 outages."
Residents were urged to contact local 911 centers via non-emergency lines instead. The outage originated from a technical glitch at a third-party company contracted by PEMA, though officials haven’t named the vendor.
By 3:30 PM, counties began publishing alternative numbers online and through social media. PEMA confirmed it’s working with tech experts to restore services, but advised, "Call 911 only for serious emergencies" if lines work in your area.
As the outage persisted, emergency centers across Pennsylvania activated backup protocols. In Bucks County, officials directed residents to call 215-328-8500 if 911 failed. Monroe County shared 570-992-9911, while Lehigh County provided 610-437-5252 or 610-437-7751.
Similar numbers went public for all 67 counties, with Philadelphia listing district-specific lines like 215-686-3010 for the 1st Police District. PEMA’s website and county social media accounts became critical hubs for updates.
"Do not test 911—only use alternatives if you have a real emergency," stressed Berks County officials, noting unnecessary calls could overwhelm backup systems.
1st District – 215‑686‑3010 / 215‑686‑3011
2nd District – 215‑686‑3020 / 215‑686‑3021
3rd District – 215‑686‑3030 / 215‑686‑3031
5th District – 215‑686‑3050 / 215‑686‑3051
7th District – 215‑686‑3070 / 215‑686‑3071
8th District – 215‑686‑3080 / 215‑686‑3081
9th District – 215‑686‑3090 / 215‑686‑3091
12th District – 215‑686‑3120 / 215‑686‑3121
14th District – 215‑686‑3140 / 215‑686‑3141
15th District – 215‑686‑3150 / 215‑686‑3151
16th District – 215‑686‑3160 / 215‑686‑3161
17th District – 215‑686‑3170 / 215‑686‑3171
18th District – 215‑686‑3180 / 215‑686‑3181
19th District – 215‑686‑3190 / 215‑686‑3191
22nd District – 215‑686‑3220 / 215‑686‑3221
24th District – 215‑686‑3240 / 215‑686‑3241
25th District – 215‑686‑3250 / 215‑686‑3251
26th District – 215‑686‑3260 / 215‑686‑3261
35th District – 215‑686‑3350 / 215‑686‑3351
39th District – 215‑686‑3390 / 215‑686‑3391
Airport Unit (77th District) – 215‑937‑6816 / 215‑937‑6817
DVIC OPS CENTER- 215-897-0800
Philadelphia County: 215-686-8686 / 311
Chester County: 610-436-4700 / 610-344-6456
Bucks County: 215-328-8500 / 215-357-8700
Delaware County: 610-565-6575 / 610-891-5200
Montgomery County: 610-635-4300
Northampton County: 610-759-2200
Lehigh County: 610-437-5252 / 610-437-7751
Berks County: 610-655-4911
Allegheny County: 412-473-1000
Armstrong County: 724-548-3431
Beaver County: 724-775-1700
Butler County: 724-282-1221
Cambria County: 814-472-2100
Clarion County: 814-226-6631
Fayette County: 724-430-1277
Greene County: 724-627-5387
Indiana County: 724-349-9300
Lawrence County: 724-656-9300
Mercer County: 724-662-6110
Somerset County: 814-445-1525
Venango County: 814-677-0325
Washington County: 724-228-6911
Westmoreland County: 724-836-1551