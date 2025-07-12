Pennsylvania's 911 system crashes statewide, emergency numbers provided, all you need to know

Pennsylvania’s 911 system went down statewide Friday afternoon due to an IT failure, preventing emergency calls from connecting. At 3:18 PM, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) blasted alerts to smartphones warning of "statewide intermittent 911 outages."

Residents were urged to contact local 911 centers via non-emergency lines instead. The outage originated from a technical glitch at a third-party company contracted by PEMA, though officials haven’t named the vendor.

By 3:30 PM, counties began publishing alternative numbers online and through social media. PEMA confirmed it’s working with tech experts to restore services, but advised, "Call 911 only for serious emergencies" if lines work in your area.

Counties scramble with backup numbers amid crisis As the outage persisted, emergency centers across Pennsylvania activated backup protocols. In Bucks County, officials directed residents to call 215-328-8500 if 911 failed. Monroe County shared 570-992-9911, while Lehigh County provided 610-437-5252 or 610-437-7751.

Similar numbers went public for all 67 counties, with Philadelphia listing district-specific lines like 215-686-3010 for the 1st Police District. PEMA’s website and county social media accounts became critical hubs for updates.



"Do not test 911—only use alternatives if you have a real emergency," stressed Berks County officials, noting unnecessary calls could overwhelm backup systems.

Philadelphia emergency numbers by police district

1st District – 215‑686‑3010 / 215‑686‑3011

2nd District – 215‑686‑3020 / 215‑686‑3021

3rd District – 215‑686‑3030 / 215‑686‑3031

5th District – 215‑686‑3050 / 215‑686‑3051

7th District – 215‑686‑3070 / 215‑686‑3071

8th District – 215‑686‑3080 / 215‑686‑3081

9th District – 215‑686‑3090 / 215‑686‑3091

12th District – 215‑686‑3120 / 215‑686‑3121

14th District – 215‑686‑3140 / 215‑686‑3141

15th District – 215‑686‑3150 / 215‑686‑3151

16th District – 215‑686‑3160 / 215‑686‑3161

17th District – 215‑686‑3170 / 215‑686‑3171

18th District – 215‑686‑3180 / 215‑686‑3181

19th District – 215‑686‑3190 / 215‑686‑3191

22nd District – 215‑686‑3220 / 215‑686‑3221

24th District – 215‑686‑3240 / 215‑686‑3241

25th District – 215‑686‑3250 / 215‑686‑3251

26th District – 215‑686‑3260 / 215‑686‑3261

35th District – 215‑686‑3350 / 215‑686‑3351

39th District – 215‑686‑3390 / 215‑686‑3391

Airport Unit (77th District) – 215‑937‑6816 / 215‑937‑6817

DVIC OPS CENTER- 215-897-0800

List of Pennsylvania counties' emergency numbers

Philadelphia County: 215-686-8686 / 311

Chester County: 610-436-4700 / 610-344-6456

Bucks County: 215-328-8500 / 215-357-8700

Delaware County: 610-565-6575 / 610-891-5200

Montgomery County: 610-635-4300

Northampton County: 610-759-2200

Lehigh County: 610-437-5252 / 610-437-7751

Berks County: 610-655-4911

Allegheny County: 412-473-1000

Armstrong County: 724-548-3431

Beaver County: 724-775-1700

Butler County: 724-282-1221

Cambria County: 814-472-2100

Clarion County: 814-226-6631

Fayette County: 724-430-1277

Greene County: 724-627-5387

Indiana County: 724-349-9300

Lawrence County: 724-656-9300

Mercer County: 724-662-6110

Somerset County: 814-445-1525

Venango County: 814-677-0325

Washington County: 724-228-6911