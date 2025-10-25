Pentagon accepts ‘general gift’ of $130 Million from anonymous Trump ‘friend’ to pay troops during US govt shutdown

The Pentagon has accepted a $130 million private donation to help cover salaries for roughly 1.3 million active duty US military personnel during the ongoing government shutdown. President Donald Trump hailed the unnamed donor as a “patriot” and friend, but legal experts and lawmakers are raising serious questions about the propriety and legality of the contribution.

How will the donation to Pentagon be used? “The donation was made on the condition that it be used to offset the cost of Service members’ salaries and benefits,” chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement, adding that the money was accepted under the department’s “general gift acceptance authority.”

Despite the nine-figure sum, analysts note that the donation is unlikely to meaningfully impact US military service members’ pay, amounting to roughly $100 per troop. The government shutdown, now extending into its second month, has left many federal workers without pay, making this symbolic infusion a curious and unprecedented step.

Is the donation to US Military legal? The Pentagon’s reliance on its “general gift acceptance authority” has raised immediate concerns among Democrats and legal experts. The authority is typically restricted to specific purposes, such as funding military hospitals, schools, cemeteries, or providing benefits for wounded troops or their dependents.

“Using anonymous donations to fund our military raises troubling questions of whether our own troops are at risk of literally being bought and paid for by foreign powers,” said Delaware Senator Chris Coons, the top Democrat on the Senate’s defence appropriations subcommittee.

Budget analysts have also highlighted potential conflicts with the Antideficiency Act, which prohibits federal agencies from spending beyond congressional appropriations. “The Antideficiency Act is explicit that private donations cannot be used to offset a lapse in appropriations,” said Bill Hoagland, a former Senate GOP budget aide and senior vice president at the Bipartisan Policy Center. “I think they could accept it but they could not use it for that purpose because the law is very clear.”

Who is the donor to Pentagon? Trump has declined to name the donor, calling him “a friend of mine” who “doesn’t really want the recognition.” The secrecy surrounding the donation has sparked speculation about the donor’s motivations, financial background, and any potential foreign connections.

Inquiries by Congress regarding the specifics of the donation have so far been met with limited transparency. A White House spokeswoman deferred questions to the Pentagon and Treasury, which in turn redirected inquiries back to the White House. The Pentagon described the contribution as an “anonymous” gift but offered no further details or plans to brief lawmakers.

What are the implications for US government procedure? Traditionally, US military salaries are funded solely through appropriations approved by Congress. Accepting a private donation to cover service member pay represents a marked departure from standard government procedure. Experts warn it could set a dangerous precedent for future crises.

“Congressional appropriators on both sides of the aisle are seeking more information from the administration about the specifics of the donation,” Parnell said, reflecting the unease among lawmakers regarding the unusual arrangement.

Analysis: Symbolism vs. substance While the $130 million donation is largely symbolic given the scale of military payroll obligations, it illustrates the lengths to which the administration is willing to go to maintain troop morale during a politically charged shutdown. Yet, it also highlights the fragility of funding mechanisms that underpin the US government, raising uncomfortable questions about oversight, legality, and transparency.

By relying on an anonymous benefactor to pay its soldiers, the Pentagon has entered uncharted territory, balancing public service with private largesse—an act that may have ramifications for civil-military relations and congressional authority long after the shutdown ends.