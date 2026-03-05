Not just Harvard, Pentagon bans 22 Ivy League institutions for US military personnel, check the full list here

The US Defense Department has said that it will stop sending officers on professional courses and graduate programs at Ivy League colleges. According to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, the ban will come into effect from the academic year 2026-27.

Ivy League institutions banned by Pentagon A total of 22 institutions have been affected by the ban, including Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Yale University, Columbia University, Carnegie Mellon, Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies and Princeton University.

Tufts University, Georgetown University, Brown University, Saint Louis University, Carnegie Mellon University, Middlebury College, George Washington University and the College of William and Mary are also named in the list.

Long-standing ties with US military Many of these institutions have long-standing, deep ties with the US Military. This includes Carnegie Mellon University, which hosts the Army’s Artificial Intelligence Integration Center.

According to Columbia University, the DOD provides research funding and technological support through various agencies, primarily the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity, the Army Research Office, the Office of Naval Research, and the Air Force Office of Scientific Research.

These resources are designed to support academic researchers whose work aligns with the DOD’s national security priorities.

Think tanks In addition to the Ivy League colleges, the Defense Department is also limiting its ties with seven high-profile think tanks, including the Center for Strategic and International Studies, New America, the Brookings Institution, the Atlantic Council, the Center for a New American Security, the Council on Foreign Relations and the Henry L. Stimson Center.

New partners schools Hegseth also named the Liberty University, George Mason University, Pepperdine University, University of Tennessee, University of Michigan, University of Nebraska, University of North Carolina, Clemson, and Baylor, among others as new partners schools.

Ivy League have becoem anti-American According to Hegseth, Ivy League colleges had become "anti-American".

"For decades, the Ivy League and similar institutions have gorged themselves on a trust fund of American taxpayer dollars, only to become factories of anti-American resentment and military disdain," Hegseth said in a video posted on X.

“We must develop strategic thinkers through education grounded in the founding principles and documents of the republic, embracing peace through strength and American ideals, and focused on our national strategies and grounded in realism. We will no longer invest in institutions that fail to sharpen our leaders' warfighting capabilities or that undermine the very values they are sworn to defend,” Hegseth, a Princeton and Harvard alumnus said in a memo last week.

Earlier this month, Hegseth said he would cancel professional military education, fellowships, and certificate programs with Harvard University.

According to The New York Times, a total of 93 military students are currently enrolled in graduate-level programs and fellowships at these institutions. Many of the programs offer mid- and senior-level officers’ courses on national and international security.