Pentagon reportedly blocked photographers from US-Iran conflict briefings over ‘unflattering’ photos of Pete Hegseth

The Pentagon has blocked press photographers from covering at least two briefings of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the ongoing US-Iran conflict. The decision was taken after press photographers published what the Defense Department staff felt were "unflattering” photos of Secretary Pete Hegseth, The Washington Post reported.

Photographers blocked for unflattering photos Photographers from the Associated Press, Reuters, and Getty Images were banned after the media houses published photos of Hegseth speaking to the media after a March 2 press conference with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

But according to Hegseth’s staff, they did not like how the Secretary looked in those photos, and the photographers were then not allowed into the subsequent press briefings on the US-Iran conflict on March 3 or March 10.

What Pentagon said Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson said in a statement that in order to use the briefing room “effectively,” only one representative per uncredentialed news outlet was permitted inside.

“Photographs from the briefings are immediately released online for the public and press to use. If that hurts the business model for certain news outlets, then they should consider applying for a Pentagon press credential,” Wilson wrote.

Hegseth vs media Hegseth, before he was appointed as Secretary of Defense, was a host on Fox News for over a decade, where he also co-hosted Fox & Friends Weekend, among others.

His stands on various issues are said to have influenced several of Trump’s policy decisions during his first term and got him the job of Secretary of Defense in the second term, despite having no prior administrative experience.

Throughout his term in office, Hegseth has maintained a not-so-friendly relationship with the media, including publicly clashing with reporters from CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

In 2025, the Pentagon implemented a new rule for media that required credentialed outlets to agree to a new policy that states reporters cannot gather or publish information from the Defense Department that is not explicitly authorized.

That includes declassified information or off-the-record conversations, no matter where the information was obtained.

Several media houses, including Fox News, ABC News, CBS News, CNN, NBC News The Associated Press, New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal and others had refused to sign the agreement, resulting in them losing their Pentagon press credentials.

According to The Associated Press, they have been replaced at the Pentagon by a newly constituted press corps that agreed to the rules and, to a large extent, work for outlets that are supportive of Trump.

The Pentagon has been giving passes to reporters who vacated their desks at the Pentagon in order to attend Hegseth's briefings on the war.

Clash over US-Iran conflict coverage Trump officials, including Hegseth and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, have also clashed with journalists over the coverage of the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

On the NYT’s coverage of the war in Iran and the bombing of a girls' school in which an estimated 175 people were killed, Leavitt said the Trump administration was not going to be harassed by The New York Times.

The NYT had reported that the preliminary findings of the administration have concluded that the United States was responsible for the bombing of the school, based on ‘outdated information’.