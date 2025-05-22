Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth meets Elon Musk on AI initiatives

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met Elon Musk at the Pentagon, discussing AI and defense innovation.

Updated22 May 2025, 08:43 AM IST
(Bottom-L) US Vice President JD Vance, US White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller (top-L), US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (bottom-2ndL), US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick (bottom-R), and Elon Musk look (top-R) on as US President Donald Trump meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 21, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with billionaire Elon Musk at the Pentagon on Wednesday, officials confirmed—marking the second known visit by Musk to the Pentagon, as reported by Reuters. 

"The Secretary met with Elon Musk and other members of the xAI team this morning," Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement.

“The Department of Defense is committed to engaging with AI industry CEOs to ensure our warfighters are equipped to face 21st-century threats,” Parnell added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hegseth's pastor, Brooks Potteiger, had said on X: "It's not every day you walk past Elon Musk en route to preach." Potteiger spoke at a Christian prayer service at the Pentagon on Wednesday. 

When did they first meet?

Earlier in March, Musk visited the Pentagon and met with Hegseth. The U.S. Department of Defense described the meeting as "personal."

During the private meeting in the Secretary’s office, which lasted about an hour, defence officials said the two discussed innovation, efficiency, and smarter production methods—topics relevant to potential applications within the Defense Department.

Key Takeaways
  • Collaboration between government and tech leaders is crucial for advancing military capabilities.
  • AI initiatives are being prioritized to address modern security challenges.
  • Engagement with industry innovators like Musk could lead to significant advancements in defense technology.

