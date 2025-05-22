Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth meets Elon Musk on AI initiatives

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with billionaire Elon Musk at the Pentagon on Wednesday, officials confirmed—marking the second known visit by Musk to the Pentagon, as reported by Reuters.

"The Secretary met with Elon Musk and other members of the xAI team this morning," Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement.

“The Department of Defense is committed to engaging with AI industry CEOs to ensure our warfighters are equipped to face 21st-century threats,” Parnell added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hegseth's pastor, Brooks Potteiger, had said on X: "It's not every day you walk past Elon Musk en route to preach." Potteiger spoke at a Christian prayer service at the Pentagon on Wednesday.

When did they first meet?

Earlier in March, Musk visited the Pentagon and met with Hegseth. The U.S. Department of Defense described the meeting as "personal."

During the private meeting in the Secretary’s office, which lasted about an hour, defence officials said the two discussed innovation, efficiency, and smarter production methods—topics relevant to potential applications within the Defense Department.

