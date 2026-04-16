Pentagon escalates Iran standoff, warns: ‘This blockade applies to all ships, regardless of nationality’

The United States has announced a major escalation in its military posture toward Iran, declaring a sweeping maritime blockade on shipping routes linked to Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, while warning that combat operations could resume if Tehran does not agree to a peace deal, according to remarks attributed to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at a Pentagon briefing on Thursday.

“Let me be clear, this blockade applies to all ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports,” Hegseth said. “For as long as it takes, we will maintain this blockade.”

‘Prepared to restart combat operations’ Hegseth warned that US forces in the Middle East remain positioned to restart combat operations if diplomatic efforts fail.

“You Iran, can choose a prosperous future, a golden bridge, and we hope that you do for the people of Iran,” he said. “But if Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy.”

He also said US forces were closely tracking Iranian military activity, including the movement of assets and what he described as efforts to recover damaged launch systems.

Naval enforcement plan outlined US military leadership, including General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, outlined enforcement measures tied to the blockade.

Caine said US forces would target any Iranian-flagged vessel or any ship accused of providing support to Tehran.

“We will actively pursue any Iranian flagged vessel or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran,” Caine said.

He added that vessels attempting to breach the blockade would be intercepted and warned, and could face the use of force if they fail to comply. Enforcement, he said, would apply both in Iranian territorial waters and international waters.

Escalatory rhetoric and strategic messaging Hegseth said the US Navy now effectively controls maritime traffic in and out of the region and dismissed Iran’s influence over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy shipping lane.

“Iran likes to say it controls the Strait of Hormuz but it has no navy,” he said, calling threats against commercial shipping “piracy.”

He added that Washington would welcome allied participation in securing the waterway.

Unverified claim on Iranian leadership In a further remark, Hegseth suggested that Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was “believed to be wounded and alive,” without providing evidence or further details.