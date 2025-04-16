Pentagon leak probe: Pete Hegseth’s top adviser Dan Caldwell placed on leave an ‘unauthorised disclosure’, says Report

  • Dan Caldwell, a senior adviser to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, was escorted from the Pentagon and placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation into an “unauthorised disclosure”, according to a report. The nature of the leak remains undisclosed.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published16 Apr 2025, 03:02 AM IST
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's (in pic) senior adviser, Dan Caldwell, was recently placed on administrative leave and escorted out over an unauthorized disclosure REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s (in pic) senior adviser, Dan Caldwell, was recently placed on administrative leave and escorted out over an unauthorized disclosure REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein(REUTERS)

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's senior adviser Dan Caldwell was escorted from the Pentagon on Tuesday (April 15) after being identified in an investigation into leaks within the Department of Defense, as per a report.

Caldwell has been placed on administrative leave for what was described as "an unauthorised disclosure."

"The investigation remains ongoing"

Reuters citing a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the official declined to provide further details on the nature of the alleged disclosure or whether it involved contact with a journalist.

"The investigation remains ongoing," the official was quoted as saying.

The development marks the latest in a series of actions taken under the Trump administration’s crackdown on unauthorised leaks, a campaign reportedly supported by Hegseth since taking the helm at the Pentagon in January.

Memo sought investigation into “unauthorised disclosures”

A memo dated March 21 and signed by Hegseth’s chief of staff Joe Kasper requested an investigation into “recent unauthorized disclosures of national security information involving sensitive communications.” The memo also left open the possibility of using polygraph tests in the inquiry, although it remains unclear if Caldwell underwent one, according to the news outlet.

Key adviser in Yemen strike planning

Though Caldwell has maintained a lower profile than other top officials, Reuters noted he played a crucial advisory role to Hegseth. A leaked Signal message chain published by The Atlantic last month highlighted Caldwell’s importance—Hegseth reportedly identified him as the “best staff point of contact” for the National Security Council during planning for strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Not related to recent wave of firings

The action against Caldwell appears unrelated to a string of high-profile dismissals under Hegseth’s tenure. Since January, the Defense Secretary has removed several top officials, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Navy’s top admiral, the head of US Cyber Command, and the US military representative to the NATO Military Committee.

Also Read | China slams Trump’s trade war in fiery rant: ‘Let those peasants in the US wail’

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsPentagon leak probe: Pete Hegseth’s top adviser Dan Caldwell placed on leave an ‘unauthorised disclosure’, says Report
MoreLess
First Published:16 Apr 2025, 03:02 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.