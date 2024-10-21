Pentagon probes classified documents leak on Israel’s potential strike on Iran

  • White House spokesman John Kirby noted that the Pentagon is investigating the incident, but it remains unclear if the classified materials were hacked or leaked.

Livemint
Published21 Oct 2024, 11:01 PM IST
The sensitive documents, originating from U.S. intelligence agencies and shared within the 'Five Eyes' alliance, were posted on Telegram and provide insights into Israel's military positioning against Iran. Reuters file photo
The sensitive documents, originating from U.S. intelligence agencies and shared within the ’Five Eyes’ alliance, were posted on Telegram and provide insights into Israel’s military positioning against Iran. Reuters file photo(via REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden is "deeply concerned" about the release of classified documents detailing Israel's potential plans for a retaliatory strike against Iran, according to a White House spokesman, as reported by the Associated Press.

US officials confirmed that the administration is investigating the unauthorized release of these sensitive documents, according to the report.

Also Read | Israeli PM Netanyahu’s residence targeted by drone attack from Lebanon

White House national security spokesman John Kirby addressed the issue on Monday, stating that the administration is still uncertain whether the disclosure was due to a leak or a hack, the news report noted. The report further stated that Kirby emphasized there is no current indication of additional documents of this nature being made public, but the Pentagon is actively investigating the breach.

Also Read | Israel says it will target Hezbollah’s financial arm and announces imminent strikes in Lebanon

"We're deeply concerned, and the president remains deeply concerned about any leakage of classified information into the public domain. That is not supposed to happen, and it's unacceptable when it does," Kirby was quoted as saying.

Also Read | Israel killed Sinwar by forcing him from the tunnels

The documents, classified as top secret, reportedly originated from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency. The report also explained that these materials provide insights into Israel's preparations for a military strike in response to Iran's ballistic missile attack on October 1.

Also Read | US imposes sanctions on Indian company for transporting Iranian oil

These details were shared within the "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance, comprising US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and the classified documents were posted to the Telegram messaging app, as per the report.

The first document is titled "Israel: Air Force Continues Preparations for Strike on Iran and Conducts a Second Large-Force Employment Exercise." It outlines activities related to the handling of ballistic and air-to-surface missiles.

The second document is named "Israel: Defense Forces Continue Key Munitions Preparations and Covert UAV Activity Almost Certainly for a Strike on Iran," referring to preparations involving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones.

Also Read | Hundreds of Israeli Buildings Marred by Iran’s Oct. 1 Attack

In response to inquiries from reporters last week, U.S. President Joe Biden indicated he has a solid understanding of when and how Israel plans to attack Iran. However, he also expressed hope for an opportunity to de-escalate the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 11:01 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsPentagon probes classified documents leak on Israel’s potential strike on Iran

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    547.85
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.85 (-0.15%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,728.80
    03:56 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    47.65 (2.83%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.00
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    245.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.93%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,701.10
    03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    13.1 (0.78%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,842.50
    03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -14.7 (-0.79%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    229.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.99%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Heg share price

    459.80
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -37 (-7.45%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)

    Tata Consumer share price

    1,016.45
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -78.2 (-7.14%)

    Aether Industries share price

    862.40
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -63.2 (-6.83%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,188.45
    03:58 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    100.5 (9.24%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,655.15
    03:46 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    89.85 (5.74%)

    Bajaj Auto share price

    10,500.55
    03:40 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    437.45 (4.35%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,800.00
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    113.5 (4.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,431.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,583.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.