The US Department of Defense has strongly rejected a New York Times report alleging that the Pentagon withheld information about injuries sustained by American troops during recent Iranian attacks, calling the claims "baseless," "malicious" and "outright lies."

The dispute comes as the conflict between the United States and Iran continues to intensify, with both sides exchanging strikes across the Middle East.

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Pentagon: 'Baseless and malicious accusations' Sean Parnell, the US Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, issued a strongly worded statement on X defending the Pentagon's handling of casualty information.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What allegations did the New York Times make about the Pentagon's handling of Iran war casualty information? ⌵ The New York Times reported that the Pentagon withheld information on injuries sustained by American troops during Iranian attacks, including claims of earlier attacks that injured dozens of service members. 2 Why did the Pentagon reject the claims made by the New York Times regarding concealed casualty information? ⌵ The Pentagon called the New York Times allegations 'baseless' and 'malicious,' asserting that casualty information is publicly available and that the claims aimed to undermine confidence in the US military. 3 How does the Pentagon justify its approach to public announcements about military injuries? ⌵ The Pentagon maintains that injuries involving service members are not always publicly announced, particularly if personnel quickly return to duty, as is permitted by US Central Command's policies. 4 What did Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell say about transparency in casualty reporting? ⌵ Sean Parnell defended the Pentagon's transparency, stating it is the 'most transparent Department of War in history' and highlighted that casualty information is regularly updated in official channels. 5 What context did the Pentagon provide regarding injury numbers presented by the New York Times? ⌵ The Pentagon argued that citing injury numbers without context, such as including minor injuries from routine training, presents a misleading picture of military operations.

"The Department of War rejects these baseless and malicious accusations of hiding injury numbers as outright lies from partisan hacks at the New York Times who are desperate to smear America's military and its leadership."

Parnell accused the news outlet of attempting to undermine confidence in the US military following the deaths of three American service members.

"Claims of concealment are fabrications meant to further distress the American people in the wake of three service members killed in action. Disgusting behavior, even for the New York Times."

'Casualty information is publicly available' The Pentagon official insisted that information about military casualties is publicly accessible through official government channels.

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"In fact, U.S. military casualty information is publicly available and regularly updated online on the Defense Casualty Analysis System for everyone, including the media, to review."

Parnell argued that citing injury numbers without context presents a misleading picture of military operations.

"Injuries in the military encompass everything from minor sprained ankles during routine training to incidents entirely unrelated to combat operations. Cherry-picking raw numbers without context paints a deliberately misleading and incomplete picture."

Pentagon defends transparency Parnell also defended the department's overall transparency during the conflict.

"Our troops execute the President's directives with excellence, supported by superior training, equipment, and medical care that prioritizes safety."

He added: "This is the most transparent Department of War in history."

In a direct attack on the news outlet's reporting, Parnell said: "We challenge the so-called journalists who wrote these lies, one of whom was recently subpoenaed regarding an alleged violation of federal criminal law, to stop the smears against the finest warfighting force on Earth."

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What the New York Times reported The New York Times reported that Iran carried out three attacks against US forces in Jordan during the week before Friday's missile and drone strike that killed two American soldiers and left another service member missing.

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The outlet, citing unnamed US officials, stated that three earlier attacks injured dozens of American troops and damaged several military helicopters.

The report said: "Those attacks injured dozens of U.S. service members and damaged several helicopters."

However, it alleged that the Pentagon did not publicly disclose those earlier attacks or the number of casualties.

“But the Pentagon did not disclose the earlier strikes, nor the casualties and damage they inflicted.”

Also Read | Jordan becomes new flashpoint in US-Iran war as troop deaths rise

Why injuries may not be announced According to the report, US Central Command (CENTCOM) is not required to publicly announce injuries involving service members, particularly when personnel quickly return to duty.

The news outlet quoted a US military official as saying: "Central Command is not required to release information about injured service members, especially when they quickly return to duty."

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The report also citing US officials said CENTCOM had stopped announcing the number of Iranian targets struck each day.

"Central Command has also stopped announcing how many sites in Iran it hits each day for the same reason."

Questions over military strategy The New York Times further reported that the Pentagon has provided limited public information about the broader US military campaign against Iran.

It noted that the last major Pentagon briefing on the conflict took place in early May and alleged that the Trump administration had not disclosed how the war had affected US stocks of advanced weapons or Iran's ability to rebuild its missile capabilities.

Also Read | The Iran war is America’s least popular since polls began