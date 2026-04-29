Pentagon reveals US has spent $25 billion so far on military campaign in Iran

A senior Pentagon official disclosed on Wednesday (April 29) that the United States has spent approximately $25 billion on its military campaign in Iran, marking the first official estimate of the conflict’s cost.

Jules Hurst, currently performing the duties of comptroller, told lawmakers that “most of that money was for munitions,” though he did not clarify whether the figure includes long-term costs such as rebuilding damaged infrastructure in the Middle East.

The disclosure came during testimony before the House Armed Services Committee, where frustration had been building over the lack of transparency.

Advertisement

Rep. Adam Smith, the committee’s top Democrat, responded bluntly: “I'm glad you answered that question. Because we've been asking for a hell of a long time, and no one's given us the number.”

Conflict and human toll The US began strikes against Iran on February 28, and while a fragile ceasefire is currently in place. The Pentagon has significantly expanded its regional presence, deploying tens of thousands of additional troops, including three aircraft carriers.

So far, 13 US troops have been killed and hundreds wounded, underscoring the human cost alongside the financial burden.

Economic impact hits American consumers Beyond military spending, the war has disrupted global energy markets. Interruptions in oil and natural gas shipments have driven up gasoline prices in the United States, with ripple effects on agricultural goods such as fertilizers. These increases add to broader inflationary pressures already affecting consumers.

Advertisement

Rep. Ro Khanna argued that the economic burden extends far beyond Pentagon estimates, claiming: “The war will increase costs by $5,000 for American households.” He dismissed the $25 billion figure as “totally off,” adding, “It's the incompetence.”

Sharp exchanges The financial and strategic justification for the war sparked heated exchanges between lawmakers and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. When pressed about future costs, Hegseth reframed the issue: “The question I would ask this committee is, what is it worth to ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon?”

Khanna pushed back, asking whether the administration would acknowledge the economic toll on Americans. Hegseth declined to provide specifics, stating only that “we have an incredible economic team” managing the situation.

The exchange grew more pointed when Hegseth attributed high gasoline prices in California to “horrible policy.” Khanna responded sharply: “You said [you] wouldn't get into bad wars. You said you would bring down the prices… You know what? I'm sad for all the people who voted for Trump.”

Advertisement