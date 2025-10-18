Pentagon targets Netflix over hit series Boots, claims its content is ‘woke garbage’ — Here’s what we know

The Pentagon has publicly criticised Netflix following the success of its new drama Boots, which tells the story of a gay Marine cadet’s bootcamp experience in the 1990s.

Pentagon criticises Netflix, calls streamer's content ‘woke garbage’ Responding to a query from Entertainment Weekly about the show, Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson did not directly attack the series itself but issued a sharp rebuke of Netflix’s programming overall. “Under President Trump and Secretary Hegseth, the U.S. military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos,” Wilson said in a statement.

“Our standards across the board are elite, uniform and sex-neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight. We will not compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda, unlike Netflix whose leadership consistently produces and feeds woke garbage to their audience and children.”

The comments appear to be part of a broader criticism of the streaming platform, which has faced backlash in recent months from right-wing figures over its inclusive programming.

Why is Netflix facing backlash? Earlier this year, Netflix faced controversy after cancelling Dead End: Paranormal Park, an animated series featuring a transgender lead character — a move that sparked both outrage among fans and renewed boycotts from conservative groups.

Despite the Pentagon’s remarks, Boots has been a breakout success for Netflix, frequently holding the No. 1 spot on the platform’s Top 10 TV Shows list since its premiere on October 9, 2025.

What is Boots about? The series stars 13 Reasons Why actor Miles Heizer as Cameron Cope, a closeted teenager from Louisiana who enlists in the U.S. Marine Corps, and is based on Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine.

Created by Andy Parker, Boots reimagines White’s 1979 coming-of-age story for a 1990s setting, following Cope as he navigates the challenges of military life, friendship and identity against a backdrop of rigid discipline and societal expectations. The show also features Max Parker as Sergeant Liam Robert Sullivan and Vera Farmiga as Cameron’s mother, Barbara Cope.

The series has earned strong reviews for its sensitive portrayal of LGBTQ+ identity within a hyper-masculine military environment, with critics praising its blend of authenticity, humour and emotional depth.