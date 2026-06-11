Pentagon workers evacuated as officials investigate possible hazardous exposure

A hazardous materials incident prompted a lockdown at The Pentagon on Thursday, as fire and emergency personnel investigated an air quality concern, according to defense and fire officials, Reuters reported.

Firefighters were responding to a suspected hazardous materials incident at the Pentagon on Thursday, according to officials from the Arlington County Fire Department, who announced the situation in a post on X.

The fire department did not provide further details on the nature of the incident.

According to a report by CNN, citing unnamed sources, the building was placed under lockdown, and occupants were evacuated from multiple floors. The report also stated that emergency personnel were operating in full protective gear, including gas masks and chemical-resistant suits.

"The Pentagon has sophisticated systems to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants. Those systems have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in an email, as reported by Reuters.

“The Department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants.”

A notification issued by the security team at The Pentagon stated that an “air quality issue” had been identified within the building and that further testing was required to determine the cause and assess any potential risks, CNN reported.

“This additional testing could take one to two hours. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants if necessary. You may observe response personnel from multiple agencies and precautionary measures taking place in the center courtyard. Please do not interpret these activities,” the message said.

The five-sided Pentagon, which was struck during the September 11 attacks carried out by Al-Qaeda, is one of the largest office buildings in the world.

(With inputs from Reuters)