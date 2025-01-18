Tens of thousands of Americans are preparing to protest President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration, with events planned not only in Washington, D.C., but also across the country. The People's March begins at 10:00 local time (15:00 GMT) and is expected to draw up to 50,000 people to the US capital.

The protests are a continuation of the resistance movements that gained momentum during Trump’s first term, sparked by a broad coalition of organizations voicing opposition to his policies.

People’s March: A feminist-led action The largest protest, the People’s March, is an evolution of the 2017 Women's March, which saw millions mobilize against Trump’s election. The event will be held on Saturday (January 18) with three starting points in Washington, D.C., focusing on critical issues such as immigration, reproductive rights, and climate change.

The march is part of a “feminist-led weekend of action” and will be supported by over a dozen organizations, including the Women’s March. The event aims to build solidarity across a wide range of social justice issues, advocating for a radical change in US values and prioritizing the well-being of communities over the interests of the wealthy.

Nationwide protests The People’s March is expected to draw large crowds, but it is not the only protest planned. Over 350 similar marches are scheduled across the United States, from cities like Columbus, Ohio, to Telluride, Colorado. Advocacy groups are hoping to generate significant momentum from these events to build long-term resistance and bring more people into their movement.

Coalition for change Organizers of the People’s March have emphasized the importance of unity across different experiences, including race, gender, sexuality, immigration status, and more. Citing the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., advocates are calling for a “radical revolution of values,” pushing for reforms that prioritize healing over harm and reject the influence of billionaires on policy.

Conservative counter-protests While protests against Trump’s inauguration are gaining traction, Conservatives are also planning events in Washington. A Trump “victory rally” is scheduled for Sunday (January 19), at Capital One Arena, although not directly tied to the inauguration.

Also, the annual anti-abortion “March for Life” will take place in Washington on Friday (January 24).

ANSWER Coalition: Rallying for Resistance On Monday (January 20), the ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism) Coalition will host a nationwide rally in over 80 cities, including Washington, D.C. The group aims to challenge Trump’s “extreme right-wing agenda,” with local protests planned in cities such as Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Phoenix.

The wave of protests across the nation highlights deep divisions over Trump’s leadership and the path forward for the US, with advocates on both sides gearing up for what promises to be a highly charged political climate.

