Perez Hilton health update: Blogger needs surgery after ‘significant blood loss’ following TikTok livestream

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was admitted to a Florida hospital in serious condition, days after livestreaming what appeared to be an act of self-harm from his home near Miami on Tuesday night, according to a statement released by his family.

Hilton, widely recognised for his commentary and criticism of celebrity culture, is now in a stabilised state, though doctors say his injuries will require surgical intervention. The family's statement, posted on Hilton's website, read: "He experienced significant blood loss and sustained additional injuries that will require surgery in the coming days." It further noted, “His treatment and recovery will be a long process.”

Also Read | Weather Today LIVE: Delhi records its wettest August day in 2 years

Incident Unfolded During A Livestream Footage from the livestream reportedly showed the 48-year-old, whose birth name is Mario Lavandeira, with visible cuts and blood, and appearing to hold a knife, the NBC reported.

Confirming the incident, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said officers had responded to a residence following reports of an individual "livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media." In an earlier statement, before Hilton was publicly named, the department said a person was "safely recovered" from the scene and taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, TikTok confirmed it had pulled down the livestream once its automated moderation tools flagged the content. A company spokesperson, however, admitted that a moderator error had caused a delay before the video was actually taken down.

Family Cites Baker Act, Limits Communication According to the family's latest statement, Hilton is currently being treated under Florida's Baker Act — a law that permits family members, physicians, law enforcement personnel, or other authorised professionals to arrange emergency psychiatric care and temporarily hold an individual when there are concerns about their mental health or risk of self-harm.

Also Read | Govt repatriated over 4000 stranded Indian seafarers, says minister

The statement added that Hilton's interactions have been kept minimal: "His communication has been extremely limited and confined to immediate family, medical providers, and others directly involved in his care." It clarified further, "He has not communicated with the media or issued any public statements."