Perez Hilton health update: Blogger needs surgery after ‘significant blood loss’ following TikTok livestream

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was admitted to a Florida hospital in serious condition, days after livestreaming what appeared to be an act of self-harm from his home near Miami on Tuesday night, according to a statement released by his family.

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Hilton, widely recognised for his commentary and criticism of celebrity culture, is now in a stabilised state, though doctors say his injuries will require surgical intervention. The family's statement, posted on Hilton's website, read: "He experienced significant blood loss and sustained additional injuries that will require surgery in the coming days." It further noted, “His treatment and recovery will be a long process.”

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Incident Unfolded During A Livestream Footage from the livestream reportedly showed the 48-year-old, whose birth name is Mario Lavandeira, with visible cuts and blood, and appearing to hold a knife, the NBC reported.

Confirming the incident, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said officers had responded to a residence following reports of an individual "livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media." In an earlier statement, before Hilton was publicly named, the department said a person was "safely recovered" from the scene and taken to hospital.

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Meanwhile, TikTok confirmed it had pulled down the livestream once its automated moderation tools flagged the content. A company spokesperson, however, admitted that a moderator error had caused a delay before the video was actually taken down.

Family Cites Baker Act, Limits Communication According to the family's latest statement, Hilton is currently being treated under Florida's Baker Act — a law that permits family members, physicians, law enforcement personnel, or other authorised professionals to arrange emergency psychiatric care and temporarily hold an individual when there are concerns about their mental health or risk of self-harm.

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The statement added that Hilton's interactions have been kept minimal: "His communication has been extremely limited and confined to immediate family, medical providers, and others directly involved in his care." It clarified further, "He has not communicated with the media or issued any public statements."

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Closing the statement, the family said their attention right now is entirely on his medical care, adding that they "remain focused on Perez's treatment and recovery."

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.