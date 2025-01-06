Perry, the miniature donkey believed to be the inspiration for the iconic Donkey character in the Shrek films, has passed away at the age of 30.

Perry, whose full name was Pericles, was born in New York City in 1994 and quickly became a local celebrity when he modeled for animators working on the Oscar-winning 2001 animated film.

The donkey, famous for his playful and talkative nature, was said to have provided the perfect reference for Eddie Murphy’s portrayal of the character Donkey in the Shrek franchise.

Voiced by Murphy, Donkey became the beloved sidekick to Shrek (voiced by Mike Myers) throughout the film series, including the three sequels, the last of which was released in 2010.

A life of service and inspiration Perry was originally brought to California in 1997 as an emotional support animal for polo ponies. After a few years, he was re-homed to Barron Park in Palo Alto, California, where he became a treasured part of the community. It was here that Perry posed for photos and sketches, reportedly earning around £60 for his role as the model for the Shrek Donkey character.

Statement from Barron Park In an emotional statement on Instagram, Barron Park announced Perry’s passing: “He was a beloved member of our community and we know many people will be touched by his passing. Memorial plans will be announced soon.”

The inspiration behind Donkey The real-life Perry was said to have modeled for the Shrek animators, offering his unique charm and characteristics, which were translated into the lovable and funny Donkey character.