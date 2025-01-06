Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  Perry, the real donkey who inspired Shrek’s iconic character, dies at 30

Perry, the real donkey who inspired Shrek’s iconic character, dies at 30

Livemint

  • Perry, the donkey believed to have inspired the Shrek character Donkey, passed away at 30. Born in New York, Perry modeled for animators in the 2001 film, providing the reference for Eddie Murphy's iconic role. He spent his later years as a cherished member of Barron Park in Palo Alto, California.

Perry, the real-life donkey who inspired Eddie Murphy's portrayal of Donkey in the Shrek films, has died at 30.

Perry, the miniature donkey believed to be the inspiration for the iconic Donkey character in the Shrek films, has passed away at the age of 30.

Perry, whose full name was Pericles, was born in New York City in 1994 and quickly became a local celebrity when he modeled for animators working on the Oscar-winning 2001 animated film.

The donkey, famous for his playful and talkative nature, was said to have provided the perfect reference for Eddie Murphy’s portrayal of the character Donkey in the Shrek franchise.

Voiced by Murphy, Donkey became the beloved sidekick to Shrek (voiced by Mike Myers) throughout the film series, including the three sequels, the last of which was released in 2010.

A life of service and inspiration

Perry was originally brought to California in 1997 as an emotional support animal for polo ponies. After a few years, he was re-homed to Barron Park in Palo Alto, California, where he became a treasured part of the community. It was here that Perry posed for photos and sketches, reportedly earning around £60 for his role as the model for the Shrek Donkey character.

Statement from Barron Park

In an emotional statement on Instagram, Barron Park announced Perry’s passing: “He was a beloved member of our community and we know many people will be touched by his passing. Memorial plans will be announced soon."

The inspiration behind Donkey

The real-life Perry was said to have modeled for the Shrek animators, offering his unique charm and characteristics, which were translated into the lovable and funny Donkey character.

The Shrek series, which began with the 2001 release of the first film, became a major success and won numerous awards, including an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The films, with their memorable characters and humor, have since become classics.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.