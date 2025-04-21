Pete Hegseth dismisses new Yemen leak report, White House says Donald Trump stands by the Defense Secretary

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responding to the latest claims about sharing military strike details in a private family Signal group chat, said the allegations were part of a broader effort to damage his reputation.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, April 21, Hegseth expressed confidence in his actions and reiterated his unwavering support for President Donald Trump.

"I have spoken to the president, and we are going to continue fighting on the same page all the way," Hegseth said, emphasising strong backing from the president.

Hegseth, addressing the growing controversy, said, "Leakers get fired and hit pieces come out. This is what they do," referring to individuals who are allegedly behind this. He continued, "They take anonymous sources from former employees, and they try to ruin people’s reputations… not gonna work with me."

Hegseth fires back at calls for his removal Hegseth's response to the growing controversy came after a report from The New York Times surfaced, claiming that the defense secretary shared information about US military operations in Yemen, including flight schedules for F/A-18 Hornets targeting Houthi rebels, in a private Signal chat with family members.

The chat, as per the news report, included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Hegseth shot back at calls for his resignation, saying: "Your agenda is illegals, trans & DEI — all of which are no longer allowed @ DoD."

White House says Trump backs Hegseth Despite the claims in the new report, the White House has reaffirmed its support for Hegseth. Karoline Leavitt, a White House spokesperson, emphasised President Trump’s confidence in his defense secretary. “The president absolutely has confidence in Secretary Hegseth. I spoke to him about it this morning, and he stands behind him,” Leavitt told reporters.

In response to the new report, White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said, as per multiple reports, "No matter how many times the legacy media tries to resurrect the same non-story, they can't change the fact that no classified information was shared."

She further accused ousted Pentagon staff of trying to "undermine the President's agenda," adding: "Recently-fired 'leakers' are continuing to misrepresent the truth to soothe their shattered egos... the administration will continue to hold them accountable."

Hegseth shared strike plans with family, lawyer: Report According to The New York Times, Hegseth used a Signal chat named “Defense | Team Huddle” to share the flight schedules of F/A-18 Hornets targeting Houthi rebels in Yemen. The group reportedly included his wife—a former Fox News producer—his brother, and his personal lawyer.

This incident coincided with another controversial Signal chat—“Houthi PC small group”—where Hegseth had also posted attack plans. That chat, mistakenly, included the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg.

The "Houthi PC small group" was set up in mid-March by Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who took "full responsibility" for the mistaken inclusion of Goldberg. Waltz, Vice President JD Vance, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and other senior officials were reportedly members of the group. At the time, Trump officials denied that any classified information was shared.

Leak probe led to Pentagon firings The fallout from the leaks has already resulted in the firing of four Pentagon officials: Dan Caldwell, Josh Selnick, Colin Carroll, and another unnamed aide. A March 21 memo signed by Hegseth’s chief of staff, Joe Kasper, called for an investigation into “recent unauthorized disclosures of national security information involving sensitive communications.”

Schumer demands Hegseth's removal Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called for Pete Hegseth to be fired, saying the Pentagon chief “put lives at risk.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Schumer wrote: The details keep coming out. We keep learning how Pete Hegseth put lives at risk. But Trump is still too weak to fire him. Pete Hegseth must be fired."