Pete Hegseth faces impeachment bid by Democrats over Iran strikes, Signalgate row: Report

US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, is facing a House Democrat-led impeachment push over Iran military actions, and the “Signalgate” security breach, according to a report.

House Democrats are set to introduce five articles of impeachment against Hegseth on Wednesday (April 15), according to a report by Axios.

The impeachment resolution, first obtained by the news outlet, focuses on US military operations in Iran, and “Signalgate” communications controversy.

It outlines charges including unauthorized military action, violations of the Law of Armed Conflict, obstruction of Congressional oversight, mishandling of sensitive information, and conduct deemed damaging to the US military’s integrity, the outlet reported.

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The effort is being led by Representative Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.), president of House Democrats’ freshman class and the first Iranian-American Democrat elected to Congress. It is co-sponsored by eight other Democrats, including Reps. Steve Cohen, Jasmine Crockett, Nikema Williams, Dina Titus, David Min, Shri Thanedar, Brittany Pettersen, and Sarah McBride, according to Axios.

The articles include allegations that Hegseth authorized or oversaw unauthorized military action in Iran, failed to prevent civilian casualties, and was involved in reckless handling of classified information tied to the “Signalgate” scandal, the news outlet reported.

Additional charges accuse him of obstructing congressional oversight and damaging public trust in the Pentagon.

The impeachment push also has backing from several progressive and anti-war groups, including MoveOn, Indivisible, and the Center for International Policy, according to the report.