Pete Hegseth faces impeachment push from Republican lawmaker over military action against Iran without congressional app

Republican US Representative Thomas Massie on Tuesday (September 15) filed articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of abusing his office by carrying out hostilities against Iran without congressional approval.

The move is unlikely to succeed but could force a vote in the US House of Representatives, potentially putting pressure on fellow Republicans as they prepare to return home ahead of the November midterm elections.

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Massie, a Kentucky Republican and critic of the war in Iran and US support for Israel, filed the impeachment articles as privileged. Under House rules, the chamber must take up privileged resolutions within two legislative days.

Pentagon backs Hegseth The Pentagon rejected the accusations and defended Hegseth's leadership.

"The entire Department is unified behind the Secretary’s vision and will continue working to put our warfighters and America first," Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson said in an emailed statement, as per Reuters.

Massie has repeatedly opposed President Donald Trump's military campaign against Iran, which began after US and Israeli attacks on February 28. Members of Congress, primarily Democrats, have repeatedly backed resolutions seeking to require congressional authorization for continued US military action.

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Those efforts, however, have not brought an end to the hostilities.

Massie defeated in Republican primary Massie's impeachment effort comes as he prepares to leave Congress. He is not seeking re-election after losing his Republican primary in May to Ed Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL who was backed by Trump and received significant support from pro-Israel groups.

Massie had drawn Trump's ire after leading a push to release Justice Department files connected to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Kentucky Republican's opposition to the Iran war has also made him an increasingly prominent critic of Trump's foreign policy within the Republican Party.

Iran war creates political pressure The conflict has become politically challenging for Republicans ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. Opinion polls indicate that the war is unpopular among voters, while disruptions to oil shipments have pushed fuel prices higher and increased pressure on US households.

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A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday showed Democrats leading Republicans 44% to 37% in voters' preference for control of Congress.

Trump's approval ratings have also declined since the launch of the war, according to polling cited by Reuters.

With the House and Senate under Republican control, Massie's impeachment resolution is unlikely to remove Hegseth. But forcing lawmakers to take a position on the defense secretary and the Iran war could create a politically difficult vote for Republicans facing voters in November.

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