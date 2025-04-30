Pete Hegseth ‘proudly ends’ Women, Peace and Security program. Trump had signed it in 2017

Established and signed in 2017 by Donald Trump, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced “proudly” on Tuesday that he has ended the “woke” program supporting women on security teams.

In a post on the social platform X, Pete Hegseth who has been embroiled in controversies since taking over as Defense Secretary, called “Women, Peace & Security” program at the Defense Department “a UNITED NATIONS program pushed by feminists and left-wing activists.”

“This morning, I proudly ENDED the ‘Women, Peace & Security’ (WPS) program inside the [Department of Defense]. WPS is yet another woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative that overburdens our commanders and troops — distracting from our core task: WAR-FIGHTING,” Hegseth said.

“Politicians fawn over it; troops HATE it.”

But what has come into highlight is that it was his boss, US President Donald Trump, who had signed the program into law in 2017 during his first term as President.

The program, which now stands terminated, has been praised by Donald Trump, his administration, and his family including Ivanka Trump.

In fact, some of the members of the Trump administration such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem were instrumental in the making of the policy.

Just this month, Marco Rubio had proudly called the program “a bill that I was very proud to have been a co-sponsor of when I was in the Senate.”

The program also made the United States the first country to pass a separate law on the issue, recognising the important role women play in achieving security goals, especially abroad where men may be unable to speak with or approach women due to cultural or religious norms. Advertisement

Pete Hegseth later claimed that the Joe Biden administration had “distorted and weaponized” the original program that Donald Trump had signed into law.