Pete Hegseth says 14 ‘narco-terrorists’ killed in three strikes, calls drug networks as deadly as Al-Qaeda

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated that the military action, consisting of three "lethal kinetic strikes," was executed "at the direction of President Trump." The targets were explicitly identified as "four vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations (DTO) trafficking narcotics in the Eastern Pacific."

Hegseth confirmed that the targets were highly vetted, noting that the vessels were "known by our intelligence apparatus, transiting along known narco-trafficking routes, and carrying narcotics."

Engagement and casualties The Secretary of War detailed the three kinetic strikes and the resulting casualties. A total of 14 "narco-terrorists" were reported killed across the three engagements, with a single survivor.

The report confirmed the strikes were conducted “in international waters with no U.S. forces harmed.”

Survivor protocol and international coordination Following the engagement, the Department of War initiated standard protocols for the lone survivor. The Secretary noted that "USSOUTHCOM immediately initiated Search and Rescue (SAR) standard protocols." The responsibility for the rescue was subsequently transferred to foreign authorities: "Mexican SAR authorities accepted the case and assumed responsibility for coordinating the rescue."

Shift in strategic mandate Hegseth framed the operation as a major shift in US defense strategy, moving focus from overseas engagements to domestic security threats. He contrasted the past with the present mission, declaring, "The Department has spent over TWO DECADES defending other homelands. Now, we’re defending our own."