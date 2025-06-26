Pete Hegseth to hold news conference today on Iran strikes; Trump says ‘sucess was legendary but…’

US President Donald Trump announced that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will hold a “major” press conference Thursday morning, as the administration pushes to quell doubts over the damage done inflicted by American strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

"Hegseth, together with Military Representatives, will be holding a Major News Conference tomorrow morning at 8 A.M. EST at The Pentagon, in order to fight for the Dignity of our Great American Pilots," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday.

"The News Conference will prove both interesting and irrefutable," he said.

Trump on Wednesday dismissed initial intelligence reports that said United States strikes inflicted only a marginal setback on Iran's nuclear program. He insisted American intelligence agencies lacked complete information and stood by his own assessment that that American bombs and missiles delivered a crushing blow.

“This was a devastating attack, and it knocked them for a loop,” Trump said as his administration scrambled to support his claims, made only hours after the attack, that Iranian nuclear facilities were “completely and fully obliterated.”

What the leaked report say? As per a CNN report, citing seven sources familiar with the matter, an initial assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) suggested that the strikes only caused a temporary disruption, possibly setting Tehran's nuclear program back by a few months.

The assessment, based on a battle damage review by US Central Command, further contradict public statements by President Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth, who claimed the strikes had “completely obliterated” Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

As per CNN, citing intelligence sources, the centrifuges in Iran's nuclear facilities remain mostly functional, and enriched uranium stockpiles were likely moved before the strikes.

The conflict between Iran and Israel began on June 13 when Israel launched a large-scale airstrike targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities under "Operation Rising Lion". Iran responded by launching "Operation True Promise 3", a campaign involving missile and drone attacks against Israel's infrastructure.