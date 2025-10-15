Pete Hegseth warns Russia, says US and allies ready to impose costs if Ukraine war continues

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday (October 15) warned that the United States and its allies are prepared to take further measures against Russia if the war in Ukraine does not end.

Speaking at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Hegseth said, “If this war does not end, if there is no path to peace in the short term, then the United States, along with our allies, will take the steps necessary to impose costs on Russia for its continued aggression. If we must take this step, the US War Department stands ready to do our part in ways that only the United States can do.”

NATO and Ukraine as key deterrents Hegseth emphasized that the most effective deterrents to Russian aggression are a strong NATO and a combat-ready Ukrainian military.

“We remain clear-eyed about the fact the most effective deterrents to Russian aggression are: number one, a lethal, capable, and European-led NATO, and number two, a combat-credible Ukrainian military able to defend itself and thereby continue to deter Russian aggression along NATO’s border,” he said.

European Allies must take primary responsibility While underscoring the US’s commitment, Hegseth stressed that European allies must lead the defense of the continent. He praised their increased defense spending and contributions to Ukraine.

“Europe pays, the US provides, NATO fields,” he said, describing the Priority Ukraine Requirements List initiative, urging all NATO members to contribute and avoid being “free riders.”

Support for Ukraine remains a priority Hegseth highlighted the importance of international coordination in arming Kyiv. He encouraged all allies to actively participate in providing weapons and resources to ensure Ukraine can defend itself and deter further Russian aggression.

Every country in the alliance needs to contribute to the effort to arm Kyiv, he said.

Germany pledges $2 billion in military aid to Ukraine Germany announced on Wednesday that it would provide over USD 2 billion in military aid to Ukraine, as Kyiv indicated it would need USD 120 billion in 2026 to sustain its defense against Russia’s nearly four-year war.

“This package addresses a number of urgent requirements of Ukraine. It provides air defence systems, Patriot interceptors, radar systems and precision guided artillery, rockets and ammunition,” German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

Germany will also purchase USD 500 million worth of US weapons for Ukraine under a new program designed to fast-track military equipment deliveries.

Additional support and weapons Pistorius detailed that Germany would separately supply:

-Two Iris-T air defence systems with guided missiles

-Shoulder-fired air defence missiles

-Anti-tank weapons, communication devices, and hand-held weapons

“Another two Iris-T air defence systems, including a large number of guided missiles, as well as shoulder-fired air defence missiles” will be provided, Pistorius added.

European allies join funding initiative Other European countries, including Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, and Sweden, have pledged to participate in the initiative, part of the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL). Under this arrangement, European allies and Canada purchase US weapons to support Kyiv with predictable, targeted deliveries, each worth around USD 500 million.

Finland’s Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said: “We see that it’s crucial that Ukraine gets the critical US weapons.” Finland will also provide a separate package of its own military equipment.

Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson added: “Sweden stands ready to do more,” welcoming discussions among Nordic and Baltic nations to help fund another shipment.

Ongoing trans-atlantic coordination Over the summer, NATO and trans-Atlantic partners coordinated regular deliveries of large weapons packages to Ukraine, aiming for at least one load per month to support Kyiv’s defense against Russian forces.

(With AP inputs)