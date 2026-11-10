‘Pete Hegseth won two wars’: Trump says as Republican Thomas Massie moves impeachment against Secretary of Defense

Thomas Massie, the outgoing Republican Congressman from Kentucky, on Monday moved to impeach US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the war in Iran. Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment accusing Hegseth of illegally waging war without congressional authorization and abusing his powers as Pentagon chief.

Thomas Massie's allegations against Pete Hegseth Hegseth had "knowingly executed and implemented unlawful orders" by waging war without congressional approval, Massie, a Trump critic who lost his primary to a candidate backed by the president, said on the House floor.

His articles allege violations of the 1973 War Powers Resolution, as well as misconduct involving civilian casualties and operations in Yemen and Venezuela.

How Trump, Republicans safeguarded Hegseth Hegseth, a former Fox News weekend host and one of Trump’s handpicked appointments in his second term as US President, was tasked with running the crucial Department of Defense, despite his lack of administrative experience to match the level.

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Despite the several controversies during his time as the Secretary of War, Trump continued to back Hegseth and repeatedly shot down the idea of firing him. While there has been growing bipartisan support to impeach Hegseth, one of Trump’s strongest allies in Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, has stonewalled previous efforts, arguing that impeaching a Cabinet secretary during ongoing hostilities abroad sends a "terrible look" to allies and enemies alike.

In September, when Massie initially attempted to bring the resolution forward as a privileged motion, Johnson countered by abruptly recessing the House and sending lawmakers home nearly seven weeks early for the midterms, effectively delaying the vote past Election Day.

Democrats smell blood However, the midterm results did not go the way Republicans had hoped for, and the Democrats are set to be in control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives come January 2027, making Hegseth’s position even more vulnerable.

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Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries, expected to become speaker in January, said on Sunday that he was a "hard yes" on impeachment.

"The so-called secretary of defense has abused his power, undermined our national security and engineered this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran," Jeffries told ABC News.

"Pete Hegseth has got to go."

What Trump said Trump threw his support behind Hegseth on Monday, declaring he had done a "good job" and "won" wars in Venezuela and Iran -- referring to the lightning raid that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in January, and the unresolved eight-month conflict with Tehran.

Asked what would happen if Hegseth is impeached, Trump told reporters: "Yeah, I'll stand by him."