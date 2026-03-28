Peter Alexander signs off from NBC News after 20 years

Veteran broadcaster Peter Alexander has announced his departure from NBC News after more than two decades, bringing an end to a long tenure that saw him become one of the network’s most recognisable political correspondents.

Peter Alexander exits NBC News after 20 years Alexander confirmed the decision during a broadcast on Saturday, though he did not publicly detail his next move. However, multiple reports indicate that he is expected to join MS NOW as an anchor and chief national reporter, signalling a significant shift in his career.

The 49-year-old journalist has been a central figure at NBC News, serving as chief White House correspondent and co-host of the Saturday edition of Today. Over the years, he reported on multiple US administrations and became a familiar presence in White House briefings, often noted for his direct questioning style.

Alexander joined NBC News in 2004 and steadily rose through the ranks, eventually taking on some of the network’s most high-profile assignments. His work extended across flagship programmes including NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, and Dateline NBC, reflecting a broad editorial footprint within the organisation.

In his on-air remarks, Alexander emphasised the personal motivations behind his decision, highlighting the toll of an intensive schedule. “I've been away from my home more than 80 nights in the last seven months, more than 220 Friday nights away from my family in the last seven years,” he said. “I'm eager to carve out a better balance between my personal and professional lives, and to challenge myself with something new.”

Sources familiar with the matter also suggest that career progression played a role. Despite his long service, Alexander had reportedly been passed over for several top anchor roles within NBC’s flagship programmes, limiting his opportunities for advancement.

His expected move comes amid wider structural changes in the US television news industry. MS NOW, formerly known as MSNBC, was recently separated from NBCUniversal as part of a broader corporate restructuring, creating a more competitive landscape for broadcast talent.

At MS NOW, Alexander is reportedly set to anchor a weekday programme and contribute to breaking news coverage throughout the day. The move would make him one of the most prominent journalists to transition between the two organisations following their split.

NBC News, meanwhile, is expected to reshuffle responsibilities among its Washington team as it prepares for a post-Alexander newsroom. Colleagues and viewers have responded with tributes to his long-standing contribution, particularly his reporting from major global and political events.