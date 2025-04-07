Peter Navarro hits back at Elon Musk over tariff criticism: ‘Elon sells cars. He’s protecting his own interests’

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro accused Elon Musk of prioritising Tesla’s profits over national policy, following the tech billionaire’s criticism of the Trump administration’s sweeping tariffs.

Navarro downplayed any rift with Musk, but pointed out that the billionaire’s pushback on tariffs is self-serving, in an interview with Fox News.

“Elon when he’s in his DOGE lane is great, but we understand what’s going on here. Elon sells cars. He’s simply protecting his own interests,” Navarro said.

Navarro emphasised that although Tesla’s factories are located in the United States, including Texas, the company’s supply chain is globally dependent.

“They get a lot of their content from China, Mexico, Japan and Taiwan and elsewhere,” he added.

Musk slams Navarro’s economic credentials The spat escalated after Musk posted sharp criticism on X, targeting Navarro’s academic background.

“A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing. Results in the ego/brains >>1 problem,” Musk wrote in response to a user defending Navarro’s views.

Musk urges zero tariffs with Europe Speaking via video at a conference hosted by Italy’s right-wing League party, Musk suggested that the US and Europe should work toward eliminating tariffs altogether.

“At the end of the day, I hope it’s agreed that both Europe and the United States should move ideally, in my view, to a zero tariff situation, effectively creating a free trade zone,” he told League leader Matteo Salvini.

“If people wish to work in Europe or wish to work in North America, they should be allowed to do so in my view,” Musk added. “This has certainly been my advice to the president.”

DOGE role in question as Musk’s status nears end Musk remains an influential figure in the Trump administration through his role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). His appointment as a special government employee is set to expire at the end of next month.

Backdrop: Trump’s tariff blitz Trump’s sweeping new tariffs, announced during last week’s “Liberation Day” event, mark the largest US trade restrictions. A baseline 10% tariff took effect Saturday, with country-specific tariffs set to roll out this Wednesday.