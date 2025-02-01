US President Donald Trump reacted to the Philadelphia plane crash on Saturday, saying it was "so sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania." He said in a post on Truth Social, "More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged."

"First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all," Trump added.

The plane crash in Philadelphia came just two days after a passenger jet and military helicopter collided off Washington's Reagan National Airport, killing 67 people in the deadliest US air disaster in almost a quarter century.

Plane crash in Philadelphia A Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, which specializes in long distance critical care air ambulance, crashed in Northeast Philadelphia 30 seconds after it took off around 7:25 pm EST on Friday.

A pediatric patient was among the six onboard. All six are feared to be dead.

The Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said in a press release, “Today at approximately 19:25 EST, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, experienced a crash. The aircraft XA-UCI, Learjet 55, crashed after take off from Philadelphia.”

"There were four (4) crew members and two (2) passengers (pediatric patient and escort) on board. No further information is available at this time," the statement added.

The Jet Rescue Air Ambulance did not confirm any survivors at the time. "No names are being released at this time until family members have been notified," it said in a statement.

"Our immediate concern is for the patient's family, our personnel, their families and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground. More information will be released as it becomes available," the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said.

Plane crash in Philadelphia | Video The aircraft, which the Federal Aviation Administration said was a Learjet 55 executive aircraft, crashed around 2330 GMT into the densely-populated district of the city, packed with homes, shops and busy roads.

Several videos of the Philadelphia plane crash were shared on social media. Many of them showed a massive explosion after the plane crashed, reportedly hitting several homes in the area.

“Aerial footage reveals the EXTENSIVE fire at the Philadelphia plane crash location,” a social media user wrote while posting one such video of crash on X social media platform.