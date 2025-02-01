Philadelphia plane crash: Shriner’s Hospital confirms child’s treatment—10 key updates

A tragic crash occurred on Friday evening when a Jet Rescue Air Ambulance Learjet 55 crashed shortly after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The jet was carrying a child who had just completed treatment for a life-threatening condition, her mother, and four crew members, to Mexico. The crash led to the death of everyone aboard, with the plane exploding in a fireball that engulfed several homes in a Philadelphia neighborhood.

1. Crash details A Jet Rescue Air Ambulance Learjet 55 crashed shortly after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport on Friday evening. The crash, which involved a child, her mother, and four crew members, resulted in fatalities for all those aboard.

2. Crash location The Learjet 55 crashed near a busy intersection in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood, close to Roosevelt Mall. A doorbell camera captured video of the plane plunging and exploding upon impact.

3. Passengers and crew Everyone aboard the flight, including the child and her mother, were from Mexico. The child had completed treatment for a life-threatening condition and was being transported home. The flight’s final destination was Tijuana, with a stop in Missouri.

4. Shriner's Children’s Hospital confirms treatment of child Shriner's Children's Hospital in Philadelphia, as per NBC News, has confirmed that the child aboard the Jet Rescue Learjet 55 was a patient treated at their facility. "Our hearts go out to the families of the medical crew and pilots who were also lost in this tragic event - as well as all of the people who were affected on the ground - and we're thankful to the first responders for their quick action," the hospital said in a statement.

5. Injuries on the ground At least six people on the ground were treated for injuries, though there is no confirmation of any fatalities from the crash site. Three have since been released, and others are in fair condition.

6. Investigation underway The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash. The plane disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff and the flight controller reported it as a "lost aircraft."

7. Plane's maintenance and crew Jet Rescue Air Ambulance stressed that their aircraft are rigorously maintained and all crew members are well-trained. This was a seasoned crew involved in the flight.

8. Governor’s statement Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed that fatalities were expected and described the incident as an “awful aviation disaster.”

9. Previous fatalities for Jet Rescue This crash marks the second fatal incident in 15 months for Jet Rescue. In 2023, five crewmembers died when their plane crashed into a hillside in Mexico after overruning a runway.

10. Ongoing investigations The FAA has confirmed that an NTSB investigator is on-site and additional officials are expected. The investigation will continue as authorities work to determine the cause of the crash.