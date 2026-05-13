Philippine Senate rocked by gunfire during arrest attempt of ICC-wanted senator Ronald dela Rosa

Multiple gunshots rang out late Wednesday inside the Senate of the Philippines as authorities attempted to arrest Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity linked to the country’s anti-drug war.

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Witnesses, including Associated Press and AFP journalists inside the complex, reported hearing at least five gunshots, triggering panic among lawmakers, staff and members of the press.

“Emotions are high”: Senate confirms gunfire Alan Peter Cayetano briefly addressed journalists inside the Senate and confirmed that security officials had reported gunfire.

“The emotions are high here,” Cayetano said. “This is the Senate of the Philippines and we are allegedly under attack.”

He later added on social media that the situation remained unclear.

“We heard gunshots and we don't know what is happening. Everyone's locked in their rooms now. We cannot go out, we cannot secure our other staff,” he said.

“Why are we under attack here? … Please help us.”

Cayetano said he did not know who fired the shots and did not provide further details before leaving the media area.

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Armed personnel seen as lawmakers flee for safety Journalists reported that soldiers in rifles and protective gear moved through the Senate building shortly before the gunfire erupted. Lawmakers, staff and reporters were seen fleeing or taking cover inside the legislative complex.

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A television journalist was reportedly seen crying while reporting live from inside the building, as panic spread through the corridors.

Dela Rosa holed up inside Senate amid arrest attempt Dela Rosa has been staying under protective custody inside the Senate, supported by allied lawmakers who have resisted efforts by Philippine authorities to detain him.

He is a former national police chief who served under former president Rodrigo Duterte during the early phase of the country’s controversial anti-drug campaign.

According to witnesses, his whereabouts after the gunfire were not immediately known.

ICC warrant over alleged drug war killings On Monday, the ICC unsealed an arrest warrant against dela Rosa, originally issued in November, accusing him of crimes against humanity—specifically murder—linked to at least 32 killings between July 2016 and April 2018.

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That period coincided with his tenure as head of the Philippine National Police during Duterte’s anti-drug crackdown, which left thousands dead, according to human rights groups.

The ICC alleges that many of the victims were low-level drug suspects killed during police operations or vigilante-style attacks.

Dela Rosa calls for resistance and legal challenge Ahead of the standoff, dela Rosa vowed to challenge the ICC warrant and exhaust all legal remedies.

He also urged supporters to gather at the Senate to prevent what he described as his impending arrest.

“My fellow men in uniform should express their sentiment that the government should not hand me over to foreigners,” he said, appealing directly to the military.

Failed earlier arrest attempt and rising tensions Authorities had previously attempted to arrest dela Rosa on Monday, but he reportedly moved into the Senate plenary hall and sought protection from allied senators.

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National Bureau of Investigation Philippines agents were involved in the earlier attempt, which ended without his detention.

Senate officials later indicated they would cite the agents for contempt after the incident.

Duterte-era drug war under renewed scrutiny Dela Rosa, known as “Bato,” was one of the central figures in Duterte’s anti-narcotics campaign, which human rights organisations say resulted in thousands of extrajudicial killings.

Duterte himself was arrested in March last year and is currently detained in The Hague awaiting trial on related charges.

Situation still unclear after gunfire As of late Wednesday, authorities had not confirmed what triggered the gunfire or whether there were any injuries inside the Senate complex.

Security forces and lawmakers remained on alert as the situation continued to unfold inside the Philippine legislature.

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