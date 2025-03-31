‘Phone numbers don’t just get sucked in’: Atlantic Editor slams NSA Mike Waltz’s defence over Signal chat leak

The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg has dismissed National Security Adviser Mike Waltz’s explanation for how he was included in a Trump administration group chat discussing an imminent military strike in Yemen. Waltz claimed that Goldberg’s contact was "sucked in" to his phone via "somebody else’s contact," a theory Goldberg called "implausible."

"This isn’t The Matrix," Goldberg told NBC on Sunday. "Phone numbers don’t just get sucked into other phones. I don’t know what he’s talking about there."

Goldberg: ‘Most obvious explanation is the explanation’ Goldberg maintained that his number was in Waltz’s phone, making the accidental inclusion straightforward. "Very frequently in journalism, the most obvious explanation is the explanation," he said. "My phone number was in his phone because my phone number is in his phone."

The Atlantic published details over two days beginning March 24, revealing a Signal chat involving top Trump officials who were discussing the then-imminent US strike on Houthi rebels in Yemen. The chat’s disclosure raised concerns in Washington about whether administration officials were taking proper national security precautions.

Dispute over prior communication Goldberg also refuted Waltz’s claim that the two had never met or spoken. "He’s telling everyone that he’s never met me or spoken to me—that’s simply not true," Goldberg told the news outlet. Waltz, speaking during a White House meeting with Trump and ambassadors, had said, "I’ve never met him, don’t know him, never communicated with him, and we are looking into and reviewing how the heck he got into this room."

Waltz also accused some journalists of making up stories about the president, telling, "There’s a lot of journalists … who have made big names for themselves making up lies about this president."

Goldberg releases screenshots to refute Cover-up claims Goldberg was mistakenly added to a Signal group chat titled "Houthi PC Small Group," where top Trump administration officials discussed targeting Houthi sites in Yemen. Initially, The Atlantic withheld some details for security reasons. However, after the administration reportedly denied that classified information was shared, Goldberg released screenshots showing discussions on drone targets, strike times, and weaponry.

"If that's not the most sensitive information, the most secret information in the world, I simply don't know what the meaning of classified or secret or top secret is," Goldberg said.