Pikachu joins resistance! Spotted at US ‘Hands Off’ protest after Turkey, netizens say, ‘against all dictators’ | Watch

The 'Hands Off!' rallies, with over 1,200 organized events, united diverse groups opposing public service cuts and controversial social policy shifts.

Updated6 Apr 2025, 02:02 PM IST
Thousands protested against President Trump in all 50 states, featuring a Pikachu-dressed protester. (Photo: X/UniversalLaws)
Amid the ongoing “Hands Off” protest against US President Donald Trump in the US, a protester dressed as Pikachu was seen among the crowds on Saturday. Thousands of people gathered in all 50 states to express their opposition to President Donald Trump and his key advisor, Elon Musk.

The organized series of over 1,200 “Hands Off!” rallies brought together a diverse coalition—civil rights groups, labor unions, LGBTQ+ advocates, veterans, and various community organizations—united in their resistance to the administration's severe public service cuts, government downsizing, and controversial shifts in social policies.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

A user said, “Pickachu against all dictators.” Another noted, "

"PIKACHU FIGHTING AGAINST EVIL WHEREVER IT CAN," added a user.

Another said, “Get ready for a 25% surge in electricity bills 😂 Never ask me how I know. 😅”

“Pikachus will save the world. I wanna be the very best. Like no one ever was. To catch them is my real test. To train them is my cause,” said a user.

“He needs to run from gas. This is so peaceful,” added another user.

Earlier this month, a protestor dressed as Pikachu was seen fleeing protests against the arrest of the political rival of Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Anti-Trump 'Hands Off' protest

This is said to be the "biggest day of demonstrations yet by an opposition movement trying to regain its momentum after the shock of the Republican’s first weeks in office," the Associated Press reported.

Thousands of protesters in cities dotting the nation from Midtown Manhattan to Anchorage, Alaska, including at multiple state capitols, assailed Trump and billionaire Elon Musk's actions on government downsizing, the economy, immigration and human rights.

Key Takeaways
  • The ’Hands Off’ protests represent a diverse coalition united against Trump and Musk’s policies.
  • Symbolic figures like Pikachu can galvanize public sentiment and highlight social issues.
  • The protests reflect a growing dissent in the United States, showcasing the power of grassroots movements.

First Published:6 Apr 2025, 02:01 PM IST
