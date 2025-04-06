Pikachu joins resistance! Spotted at US ‘Hands Off’ protest after Turkey, netizens say, ‘against all dictators’ | Watch

Amid the ongoing “Hands Off” protest against US President Donald Trump in the US, a protester dressed as Pikachu was seen among the crowds on Saturday. Thousands of people gathered in all 50 states to express their opposition to President Donald Trump and his key advisor, Elon Musk.

The organized series of over 1,200 “Hands Off!” rallies brought together a diverse coalition—civil rights groups, labor unions, LGBTQ+ advocates, veterans, and various community organizations—united in their resistance to the administration's severe public service cuts, government downsizing, and controversial shifts in social policies.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react A user said, “Pickachu against all dictators.” Another noted, "

"PIKACHU FIGHTING AGAINST EVIL WHEREVER IT CAN," added a user.

Another said, “Get ready for a 25% surge in electricity bills 😂 Never ask me how I know. 😅”

“Pikachus will save the world. I wanna be the very best. Like no one ever was. To catch them is my real test. To train them is my cause,” said a user.

“He needs to run from gas. This is so peaceful,” added another user.

Earlier this month, a protestor dressed as Pikachu was seen fleeing protests against the arrest of the political rival of Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Anti-Trump 'Hands Off' protest This is said to be the "biggest day of demonstrations yet by an opposition movement trying to regain its momentum after the shock of the Republican’s first weeks in office," the Associated Press reported.

PIKACHU FIGHTING AGAINST EVIL WHEREVER IT CAN.