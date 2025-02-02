Pilot announces ‘Gulf of America’ to passengers on board during flight

In an unusual moment aboard a flight, passengers were surprised when the captain announced the “Gulf of America” while the plane passed through the region. “This is your Captain speaking. If you look at your right side of the aircraft, you’ll see the Gulf of America,” the captain said, as passengers on board looked out of the windows in anticipation.

The announcement raised some eyebrows as there is no known body of water officially named the “Gulf of America.” It is the “Gulf of Mexico,” a large body of water bordered by the US states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, as well as parts of Mexico and Cuba. The Gulf of Mexico is a well-known feature in the region, and it is regularly visible from certain flight routes passing over the southern US.

Passengers’ reactions On board, passengers reacted with amusement. Many passengers even took to social media to share their surprise and amusement.