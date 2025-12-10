Plane crash caught on camera: Moment small aircraft ‘dropped out of sky’, smashed into car on Florida highway - Watch

A shocking video has captured the terrifying moment a small plane appeared to ‘drop out of the sky’ and crashed onto a car on a busy Florida highway, leaving the driver alive, but injured. The crash occurred on Interstate 95, a major north-south highway running along the eastern coast in Cocoa, Florida.

Up-close, the dashcam footage captured the plane in a rapid descent – diving into the busy rush-hour roadway and careening straight into the car while attempting an emergency landing.

“We just saw this plane drop out of the sky,” one eyewitness, Jim Coffey told Spectrum News 13.

How did the crash unfold? The fixed-wing, twin-engine aircraft crashed into a 2023 Toyota Camry in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Cocoa, Florida, around 5:45 pm on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The plane rear-ended the car and briefly bounced on top of it before veering slightly left and crashing down — sparks flying across the asphalt, as seen in footage shot from the vehicle just behind the Camry.

The person behind the Camry's wheels – a 57-year-old woman, suffered only minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, FHP officials said. The pilot, a 27-year-old man from Orlando, and his 27-year-old male passenger from Temple Terrace escaped unharmed. Neither has been publicly identified, and both remained at the scene, mentioned a report by New York Post

Describing the incident as a ‘plane dropping out of the sky’ Coffey told Spectrum News 13 that the aircraft missed his own vehicle by mere seconds. His son, Peter Coffey, who was also in the car, said he initially hoped the plane would land safely on the shoulder.

“I noticed it was there, because there’s a plane right there, I was like, ‘Hopefully it lands to the side,'” Peter Coffey recalled. “I thought it might maybe aim around and not hit the car, but bam, the wheel just smacked right dab on the back of the car," NYP quoted him as saying.

FAA to investigate The Federal Aviation Administration will lead the investigation into the emergency landing, while the Florida Highway Patrol conducts a separate crash probe