With Christmas just a day away, the rush to complete holiday preparations is in full swing in the United States. Whether it’s grabbing a quick bite, picking up last-minute groceries, or finding a new outfit for your gathering, most consumers will find plenty of options available on Christmas Eve. However, many businesses, including grocery stores, restaurants, and national retailers, will operate under adjusted hours to accommodate the holiday schedule.

While most businesses, such as banks, post offices, and shipping services, will remain open on Tuesday, Dec. 24, they too will likely close earlier than usual. It’s always a good idea to check the operating hours of your local store or restaurant online before heading out, as schedules can vary by location. This ensures you won’t face unexpected closures or disruptions.

If you’re looking to stock up on groceries, shop for gifts, dine out, or visit a pharmacy, expect many establishments to follow a holiday schedule with reduced hours. Many businesses plan to close early, both to anticipate lighter customer traffic and to give employees more time to celebrate with their families. Here’s a guide to help you plan your day efficiently and make the most of Christmas Eve 2024.

Retail store hours on Christmas Eve Walmart and Target:

Walmart stores will operate on Christmas Eve but will close early at 6 p.m. local time. Target stores will also be open but will remain operational until 8 p.m.

Costco and Sam's Club:

Costco warehouses will function from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Sam’s Club locations will close at 6 p.m.

Home Improvement Stores:

Home Depot stores will close at 5 p.m., and Lowe's will shut down by 6 p.m. Ace Hardware hours vary since these stores are independently owned. Customers should check directly with their local outlets.

Grocery Stores National chains:

Kroger, Food Lion, and Wegmans will close their doors by 6 p.m., while Whole Foods and Publix will remain open until 7 p.m. Trader Joe's locations will shut down earlier, at 5 p.m. Winn-Dixie will extend its operations until 9 p.m.

Regional stores:

Albertsons and Safeway, among others, will have reduced hours on Christmas Eve, with some locations operating only for limited hours. Aldi stores will close at 4 p.m., and Meijer will close at 7 p.m.

Pharmacies CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid:

CVS will remain open but with some locations operating under reduced hours. Walgreens will follow its normal operating hours, while Rite Aid hours vary by location. Customers are advised to check their local stores' timings online or via phone.

Postal and Shipping services USPS and UPS:

The U.S. Postal Service will operate with regular hours, and mail delivery will proceed as usual. UPS delivery services will be available, with UPS Store locations open and UPS Express Critical operating throughout the day. However, UPS Ground pickup will not be available.

FedEx Services:

FedEx will provide most of its delivery and pickup services, but FedEx Office locations will follow modified schedules. Customers should contact local offices for specific hours.

Banks and Financial Institutions Operating Hours:

Major banks, including Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, and CitiBank, will be open on Christmas Eve. However, select branches of PNC and Truist will close early at 2 p.m. Customers should confirm timings with their respective banks.

Dining and Restaurants Quick Service Chains:

Starbucks, Dunkin', McDonald’s, Burger King, and Subway will operate on Christmas Eve. Chipotle will close at 3 p.m., and Wendy’s will follow its standard schedule.

Full-Service Restaurants:

Cracker Barrel will serve customers until 2 p.m., while Chili’s and Hooters will close by 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. Fogo de Chão will remain open until 9:30 p.m. Red Lobster will close at 8 p.m.

Other Retail Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Macy’s:

Best Buy will open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Kohl’s stores will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., while Macy’s will close at 6 p.m.